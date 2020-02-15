🔥'Fake police officers' attack and rob occupants of east London home after forcing way in🔥

Armed thugs reportedly dressed as police officers forced their way into an east London home, attacking and robbing the occupants of thousands of pounds of cash and jewellery.

The four men who “presented themselves as police” knocked on a door in Berkeley Avenue, Ilford, on Friday, police said.

They barged past the home owners before pulling out a gun and injuring the occupants.

A Met Police spokesman said the suspects appeared to be wearing stab proof vests and have handcuffs.

“It was reported that four men, who had presented themselves as police officers, forced their way into the property and then stole cash and jewellery,” he said.

“The two occupants were threatened and assaulted by the burglars, one of whom was armed with a gun.

“None of the victims require hospital treatment.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101.