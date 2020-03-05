🔥Fake aristocrat quizzed over hole in funds from her late father's estate🔥

A fake aristocrat fraudster who served a four-year prison sentence for a £2.7 million scam is back in court after more than £100,000 allegedly went “missing” from her late father’s estate.

Rosemary Cubbin was jailed in 1992 after going on a spending spree with money stolen from a London hospital charity, splashing out on a penthouse overlooking the Thames, Caribbean holidays and a party at The Savoy.

She gave herself the bogus title Lady Aberdour while living the high life, sending a chauffeur to buy steak for her labrador Jeeves from Harrods, renting a helicopter to fly to Wales and once hiring a driver to take her dog from London for a walk in Scotland.

When caught out by a forged cheque, she fled to Brazil before being brought back to the UK to face justice.

The 58-year-old, now Rosemary Cubbin after marrying her Army captain partner, is under police investigation again after around £110,000 was said to have gone missing from the estate of her late father Dr Kenneth Aberdour.

Her brother Robert asked a High Court judge to remove Mrs Cubbin as an executor of the estate, claiming around £90,000 in cash and valuable items from their father’s home are unaccounted for.

The court heard the Office of the Public Guardian investigated spending from the estate between 2014 and 2016, finding £156,544.60 as a “cause for concern” and Mrs Cubbin was sacked as her father’s attorney in November 2017.

She has since repaid £47,510 but Joshua Winfield, representing Mr Aberdour, said she should be removed as an executor as she “cannot account for a significant sum of money”.

“The Public Guardian investigated her conduct as attorney of the deceased, the late Dr Aberdour. That investigation was by a body of unimpeachable independence from the parties in this case.

“The conclusion was that she had to account to the estate for missing funds, household items and certain unsubstantiated payments.

“It is my submission that there is clearly a case here with reasonable prospects of success to recover money and items from Mrs Cubbin.”

He added that Mrs Cubbin has also produced receipts for legitimate spending but said the “missing” money and possessions added up to a £109,568 shortfall. Mrs Cubbin disputes her brother’s figures, saying that around £30,000 is owed to the estate.

Following a court hearing, the siblings and their partners all agreed to step down as executors of the estate so that an independent solicitor could take over. No criminal charges have been brought over the alleged missing money and the police investigation is ongoing.