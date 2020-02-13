🔥Faith Perspectives: Learning to ponder in the age of social media🔥

The word ponder comes from the same Latin noun (pondus) that brings us “pound,” which as a verb suggests the mental weighing of ideas. But this, writes internationally known psychologist David Benner, is a reflective, not an analytical activity: “When we ponder something, we hold it lightly and give it space. We turn it over and consider it from various angles. We ruminate on it — that is, we think about it repeatedly, slowly and casually, efficiency of our thought process not being as important as carefully considering all aspects of the issue. Pondering becomes prayer when reflection arises in a mind that is open to God.”This openness to God seems a most appropriate approach and primer to a life of creatively and thoughtfully interacting with those around us as well as those far removed but brought near by the power of technology. The ability to stop and ponder before we respond to any given salvo fired our way is an invitation to a life of grace, patience and charity modeled by Jesus.We would all do well to ask ourselves a few questions before we respond to the personal challenges (and the social media posts) hurled in our direction: Have we thought about this response long enough? If we are people of faith, have we prayed about it or sought guidance? Have we considered the impact on the other person and on ourselves? Is a response even necessary? Is it kind?All this talk of pondering is not meant to imply that we are called to silence in the face of dangerous and hurtful ideas. But perhaps we are at our best when our responses are fueled not by ire and adrenaline but, rather, by the wisdom and care for the other that comes from taking the time to ponder, of caring enough to find the words that might silence or correct our adversaries because they originate in love and compassion.