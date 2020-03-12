A fairytale castle on the Isle of Man dating back to the 1830s is for sale after a three-year makeover.

Harold Tower had a reclaimed ballroom floor, sun terrace and swimming pool added, balanced by original features dating back to the 1830s.

The castle is located high on Douglas Head, with spectacular views across the bay.

The eight-bedroom listed property was once home to the artist John Martin who painted ‘The Plains of Heaven’, on display at Tate Britain.

The castle is set in three acres of grounds and comes with two further properties — a coach house and a two-bedroom cottage — plus an outdoor pool.

Gothic castle with impressive sea views – and more unusual homes

It was used as a hotel during the war years and was purchased by the current owners in 2005.

They restored the property with the help of an interior designer between 2009 and 2012, mixing modern conveniences such as underfloor heating and a new kitchen with hand blocked wall coverings and handmade carpets.

Interesting details include an arched stained-glass entrance door with the original coat of arms situated on each side, as well as a light-filled entrance hallway with original stone flagged floor.

Further design features include an octagonal reception hall with five doors leading to two reception rooms, a dining room, wine cellar and a sun room, which offers incredible views across the harbour and bay.

From the sun room, French doors lead out to a raised balcony and secluded sun terrace where the pool is located.

The drawing room includes a hand carved fireplace with marble stands and hearth, while the floor has been reclaimed from the nearby Palace Lido ballroom.

Upstairs, the master bedroom leads into a dressing room and has its own en-suite bathroom while the galleried landing offers plenty of light. For potential business owners, there’s an office suite within the turret and a further roof terrace offers panoramic views from Douglas Head.

James Crawford, the property’s agent, says: “It looks like a massive castle but it’s actually a very liveable family home.

“It has amazing views, underfloor heating and a modern kitchen — everything you could want in a property.”

Crawford adds that living in the Isle of Man has many benefits and is a popular location for homeowners, especially since houses are exempt from stamp duty.

Direct flights from the Isle of Man to London take just over an hour.

Harold Tower is for sale for £3.95 million. Through Knight Frank.