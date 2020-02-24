Fair St. Louis, now in its 40th year, announces dates

Spectators watch the Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Fair St. Louis will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2-4, organizers announced Monday morning.The annual Fourth of July party at Gateway Arch National Park is the fair’s 40th. More details, including the entertainment lineup for the fair’s free evening concerts, will be announced this spring.Meanwhile, the fair is accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners. If you are interested, visit fairsaintlouis.org/foodvendor.“We are very excited to celebrate our 40th fair this year,” David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2020, said in a statement. “Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family-friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The VP Fair, now known as Fair St. Louis, began in 1981 on the riverfront under the Arch. The ’80’s were very good to the Fair, with attendanc…

Spectators watch the Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff