Fair St. Louis announces its 2020 dates for celebration at Gateway Arch National Park

A view of the crowd before the Flaming Lips performs at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Fair St. Louis will take place July 2, 3, and 4 at Gateway Arch National Park. The lineup and other programming details will be released in the spring.2019’s Fair St. Louis brought Brett Young, Randy Houser, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, Vertical Horizon and the Flaming Lips.David Estes, general chairman for Fair St. Louis 2020 said in a statement: “We are very excited to celebrate our 40th Fair this year. Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family-friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”Go to fairsaintlouis.org for more information.

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, attends Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brittany Schaffrin and Lydia Whalen, 3, both of St. Louis, dance during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis in 2019.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

A fan holds up a sign for Brett Young during his Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Guitarists perform with Brett Young during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, (center) chats with friends during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs July 4, 2019, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Olivia Lee, of Belleville, dances with Isaac Berry, 5, of West Plains, during Brett Young’s Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Maddie Flotho, of Arnold, and Brad Ford, of Imperial, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Zachary Allen (left) and Leandress Cole, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aleah Alonzo, of Arnold, and Alexis Hayes, of Ironton, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Joanie (left) and Paul Sharkey, of St. Louis, with Judy Smith, of Burleson, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Mark Montgomery (left) and Sandy Reeves, both of Kenosha, Wis., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Rafael Czepielewski, of St. Louis, Natalia Jaeger, of St. Louis, and Cristina Jaeger, of Novo Hamburgo, Brazil, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Hayli (left) and Luke Beebe, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Jenni Fraker (left) and Joe Spencer, both of Carlisle, Pa., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Navin Hott (left) and Tina Patel, both of Peoria, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Richard (left) and Ada Burton, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Amy Ogle, of Affton, and Jesi Bayless, of Farmington, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Nick (left) and Cierra Widmer, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aubrey McRae, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Skyler Alderson, of Dallas, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

A view of the crowd during Keith Sweat’s Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Nyree Strong, of St. Louis, dances in the rain during Keith Sweat’s performance at Fair St. Louis in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Que Walls, 11, (right) and Gabe Ruffin (center), both of St. Louis, play a game of keep away during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Antonio (left) and Moy Parott, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

A chainsaw carving by the Wood Den of St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo sits on display during Fair St. Louis in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Shontyonna Dukes and her daughter KaMori, 1, both of Dellwood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Lisa Snipes (left) and Tony Starks, both of Florissant, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Josie Chambers, Tiffany Parks and Dorothy Parks, all of Kirkwood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Myrtelle Perrault, Yves Lubin and Giovanni Perrault, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Eshal Hasan, 10, of Edwardsville, climbs the Upper Limits rock wall during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

A view of the crowd is reflected in the sunglasses of Johnny Gill during his Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Teneja Griffin, Aiden Brown, 6, and Ryan Painter, all of Maryland Heights, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Anthony (left) and Anna Hutchinson with their daughters Imogen, 3, and Elodie, 3, (right), all of Fort Leonard Wood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Melissa Rumpf (left) and Taylor Sims, both of Fairview Heights, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Logan Clarkin, 6, of Godfrey, makes his way through an obstacle course during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute in to Gateway Arch National Park during Fair St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Vikram (left) and Atima Abrol, with their son Dhruv, 5, all of Chesterfield, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Chris Doyle (left) and Karen Lynch, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Jared (left) and Heather Hunter with their daughter Londyn, 2, all of Paris, Tenn., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Jenna (left) and Matt Holzkamp, of Chicago, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

