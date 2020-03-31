Failed GOP candidate for state auditor wants to unseat Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY — Saundra McDowell, who lost a statewide bid to become state auditor in 2018, filed Tuesday to run against Gov. Mike Parson in Missouri’s August primary election.McDowell, a Republican, received 44.6% of the vote when she ran against Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway two years ago.McDowell, who lists her address in Springfield, had been a political unknown until she beat three other Republicans in the August 2018 primary for auditor.McDowell, who previously resided in Jefferson City, is an Air Force veteran, a lawyer and was last working as a political consultant. As of Friday, she did not have a campaign account as she heads into a battle against a well-financed Parson.She did not respond to requests for comment. Tuesday was the final day for candidates to file.McDowell was dogged throughout the 2018 campaign by past legal and financial problems, including a judgment of more than $30,000 for failing to pay rent and other fees.McDowell’s Missouri residency also was an issue in the campaign.The Missouri Constitution requires a state auditor to have resided in Missouri for 10 years. The Post-Dispatch reported in September that McDowell, 38 and a mother of five, had been living in Kansas in 2013. Galloway, who is running for governor on the Democratic side, said those problems made McDowell unfit to oversee an office that serves as a watchdog over taxpayer dollars.Also running for governor on the Republican side are Raleigh Ritter of Seneca and Rep. Jim Neely, a doctor from Cameron.Among Democrats, Galloway is in a five-way battle for the nomination. Others include St. Louis residents Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson and Robin John Daniel van Quathem and Kansas City resident Eric Morrison.Galloway was appointed auditor in 2015 and won a full term in 2018.Third party candidates filing for the governor’s race include Libertarian Rik Combs of Lohman and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer of St. Louis.In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe faces a primary challenge from Arnie Dienoff of O’Fallon and Aaron Wisdom of Williamsburg.On the Democratic side of the lieutenant governor race, Alissia Canady of Kansas City will run against Gregory Upchurch of St. Charles.Canady is a former Kansas City councilwoman. She also made an unsuccessful bid for mayor.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, is seeking a second term. Democrat Yinka Faleti of St. Louis is seeking to unseat him. Faleti is a former prosecutor and executive at a not-for-profit.Former state Rep. Vicki England, a Democrat from south St. Louis County, filed to run against Republican state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.Englund represented House District 85 from 2009 to 2011 and District 94 from 2013 to 2015. She lost to the late Rep. Cloria Brown in 2016 by less than 400 votes.Two St. Louis Democrats filed to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt — Elad Gross, a former assistant Missouri attorney general, and Rich Finneran, a former federal prosecutor.

