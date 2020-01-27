🔥Faf du Plessis says young South Africa’s series loss to England can be the start of something bigger🔥

South Africa lost three Tests at home to England in this series for the first time since 1914 reaching a low which has sparked fears for the future of their cricket.

Faf Du Plessis remains as Test captain for now but Vernon Philander has retired joining Morne Morkel, AB De Villiers and Hashim Amla as outstanding senior players who have recently left huge voids that South Africa are struggling to fill.

The 3-1 defeat to England follows loss at home last year to Sri Lanka and a poor World Cup. Du Plessis compared the state of South African cricket to when England were humiliated at the 2015 World Cup and how Australia struggled in the years after Shane Warne and the greats of the 2000s retired.

He believes South Africa can bounce back like England and Australia did but the crucial difference is those teams were backed by wealthy, powerful boards able to throw huge resources at their playing structure. South Africa do not have that advantage and they are rebuilding with one hand behind their backs as counties pick off talented players on Kolpak deals exacerbating the cycle of rise and fall that every country endures.

“We had nine debuts in this series and that shows where we are. We are in a team that’s extremely young,” said Du Plessis. “I am disappointed, everyone is disappointed. Every team goes through this. We are at the stage where it is happening now. We’ll look back and see this as where it started for us. The England one-day team went through it, Australia went through it. I remember one day a newspaper report said it was the worst Australia team to ever represent Australia. It can feel like that but there is a lot of talent.”