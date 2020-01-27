🔥Faf du Plessis praises retiring South Africa hero Vernon Philander after England series defeat🔥

Faf du Plessis hailed Vernon Philander as a ‘champion’ after the South Africa hero bowed out of Test cricket.

Philander, 34, announced last month that South Africa’s four-match series against England would be his last before retiring from the international game.

He endured a subdued series, taking eight wickets at an average of 27, and was unable to prevent South Africa from suffering a 3-1 defeat to Joe Root’s England.

But Philander’s overall record – 224 wickets at an average of under 23 – ensures he will be remembered as one of South Africa’s best bowlers and a brilliant servant to the nation.

‘Firstly I want to thank Vernon for his services to the Proteas over the years,’ South Africa captain Du Plessis said after England’s 191-run victory in Johannesburg.

‘Not only on the field, but he’s been a champion off the field. We’re going to miss him very much. I’m sad that this game wasn’t the fairytale that he deserved.

‘If you play for South Africa for 10 years plus, it’s a lot of sacrifices and time away from family, so we’re very grateful.’

Philander added: ‘It’s not the way I wanted to end it. Well played to Joe and his team. They have played phenomenal cricket over the last month.

‘Thanks to my team-mates for making it such a privilege and honour. I’ve had a wonderful career at international level for South Africa.

‘It’s time to give it up for the younger guys. It’s always a tough one. I always believe that Test cricket is the real format – it’s a real test of character.

‘For an aspiring cricketer, you should be looking to play Test cricket. We should do everything in our power to make sure it stays attractive to younger players – to keep this wonderful game alive.’

South Africa, under the leadership of cricket legends Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis, enjoyed a superb start to the England series, winning by more than 100 runs in the first Test in Centurion.

But they have been outplayed since, losing by almost 200 runs in two of the matches and an innings-and-53 runs in the other.

‘We did play well in that first game. But one Test doesn’t make a summer,’ under-pressure captain Du Plessis added.

‘Right through the series, England were a bit better than us in every game. You have to give the credit to them for being the better team.’

England’s 3-1 series victory is only their second away from home for four years and their first under head coach Chris Silverwood.





