🔥Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world🔥

(Reuters) – More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation.

A train security staff member checks the temperature of a passenger arriving from Turin and Milan by train at Naples Central station as Italy ramps up measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Naples, Italy, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

– More than 337,500 people have been infected across the world and over 14,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

– For an interactive graphic tracking global spread: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

EUROPE

– Italy banned travel within the country on Sunday in yet another attempt to slow the coronavirus’ spread, as data showed a further 651 people had died from the disease, lifting the number of fatalities to 5,476.

– Britain may need to impose curfews and travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus if people do not heed the government’s advice on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday.

– Greece announced a lockdown on Sunday, restricting movement from Monday morning with only a few exceptions.

– The Spanish government sought to extend until April 11 a state of emergency that it has imposed to try to control Europe’s second-worst outbreak of coronavirus. Spain’s death toll jumped to over 1,700.

AMERICAS

– Nearly 1 in 4 Americans were under orders to close up shop and stay at home on Saturday. At least 23,941 cases of the virus have been reported in the United States and 306 people have died as of Saturday evening.

– The Canadian death toll from the outbreak jumped by more than 50% on Sunday, and officials threatened to punish people refusing to take precautions to fight the spread of the virus.

– Panama health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up 28% from the previous day, bringing the total number of infected persons in the Central American country to 313.

– Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the country’s healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39% and confirmed cases topped 1,500.

ASIA

– New Zealand said on Monday it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours as the number of coronavirus cases more than double.

– Mainland China saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases on Sunday, reversing four straight days of gains, as the capital Beijing ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.

– South Korea on Monday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the peak so far on Feb. 29 and the extended downward trend in daily infections that has boosted hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be abating.

– Australia started shutting down pubs, clubs, gyms and houses of worship on Monday after a jump in virus cases and after thousands disregarded social distancing advice and crowded beaches, bars and restaurants.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

– Saudi Arabia will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country.

– War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system

– Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad until March 28 as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, it said in a statement on Sunday.

– Iran’s death toll has reached 1,685 with 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry’s spokesman told state TV on Sunday, adding that the total number of infected people in Iran had reached 21,638.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

– Partisan battles in the U.S. Senate stopped a $1 trillion-plus coronavirus response bill from advancing on Sunday, but talks continued over Democrats’ demands for more funding for medical care and state and local efforts to combat the pandemic.

– Airlines canceled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand advised against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers.

– India’s biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki India and peers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) as well as Hyundai Motor Co said they will halt car production in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

– The impact of the coronavirus outbreak will put Europe into a recession but it should be transitory and the region should be back in positive GDP growth in the second semester, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Sunday.

SPORTS

– Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its “complete form” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– Multiple sports events have been canceled or postponed.