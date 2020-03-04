🔥Factbox: Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world🔥

(Reuters) – The fast-spreading coronavirus has reached some 80 nations with more new cases now reported outside China where the flu-like illness first emerged late last year.

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks through a practice putting green while wearing a mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, where two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Globally there have been more than 94,000 cases and 3220 deaths according to a Reuters tally.

Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day. The total number of cases on the mainland touched 80,270, while the death toll rose by 38 to 2,981 by March 3.

South Korea, which announced a $9.8 billion stimulus package on Wednesday, reported hundreds of new cases as many sick people waited for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the center of the worst outbreak outside China. The new cases bring South Korea’s total to 5,621, with at least 32 deaths.

France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a day earlier.

South Korea’s President canceled a planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March.

The total number of dead in Italy rose to 107 on Wednesday after 28 people died of the highly contagious virus over the past 24 hours.

The outbreak has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. Iran has more than 2,900 confirmed cases with a death toll of 92.

Hungary on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus, both Iranian students in the country.

Northern Ireland on Wednesday has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the British province to three and the total on the island of Ireland to five.

Iraq on Wednesday reported its second coronavirus death in the capital Baghdad.

One more person has died in the Seattle area, bringing the fatalities there to 10, health officials said on Wednesday, and new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported around the two most populous cities in the United States – four near New York and six in Los Angeles.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country.

Japan’s confirmed infections topped 1,000, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise liner, as the government reiterated that plans for the Tokyo Olympics in July remained on track.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease.

Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday they had identified as many as 193 coronavirus cases in Spain, including three children. On Tuesday, Spain reported its first death from the outbreak in Valencia.

Sixteen new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Stockholm, regional authorities said on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Sweden to 52.

Poland’s health minister confirmed the country’s first case on Wednesday.

Scientists in China studying the outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections.

Animal health experts said on Wednesday a quarantined dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, but cautioned the matter remained under investigation.

On Wednesday China encouraged producers to export protective suits to meet overseas demand, while Russia suspended the export of masks, medical gear and suits.

China approved a Roche (ROG.S) arthritis drug to treat some coronavirus patients in severe conditions, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Tajikistan on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers, though the Central Asian nation has not reported any cases so far.

Australian stores put strict limits on toilet paper purchases on Wednesday after panic buying, as the country recorded its third case of local transmission.

China on Wednesday rolled out cash support to both domestic and foreign airlines to encourage them to restore services and stop suspending flights.

Passenger car retail sales in China fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, one of the country’s industry associations said on Wednesday.

Britain’s markets regulator said it was reviewing how companies can continue to operate during a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Coronavirus has not affected oil or gas production in Iran, the National Iranian Oil Company said on Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Bonds held onto gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise 50 basis point interest rate cut, part of global efforts to contain economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. [MKTS/GLOB]