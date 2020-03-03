🔥Factbox: Key Congressional primaries also at risk on Super Tuesday🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Jeff Sessions, former attorney general under President Donald Trump, will attempt to have a step toward time for the U.S. On Tuesday senate, in a wave of congressional primaries.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) waves as cars go by to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Voters in a small number of states on Tuesday will weigh in on lower-level races including primaries for the Senate and House of Representatives, aswell picking among candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s other races:

ALABAMA

Sessions, who in 2016 was the initial Senate Republican to endorse Trump before joining the administration, is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Doug Jones, the Senate’s most imperiled Democrat.

His top rivals include first-time candidate Tommy Tuberville, the former head coach of the Auburn University football team, and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne.

Trump, who forced Sessions out from the Justice Department after repeatedly criticizing his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, have not endorsed the contenders.

TEXAS

Two Texas incumbent U.S. representatives face primary challengers.

Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents an area across the Mexican border, has drawn challenging by Jessica Cisneros, a liberal immigration attorney from San Antonio, who has criticized him as moderate too.

Cisneros has won the endorsement of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2018 successfully ousted a longtime NEW YORK congressmen in an identical insurgent challenge.

Among the most at-risk Democrats facing a primary, Cuellar has received backing in the contest from conservative interests traditionally, including business groups and a business funded by the Koch brothers.

On the Republican side, long-time U.S. House member Kay Granger is facing a challenger who contends she’s insufficient conservative credentials.

Chris Putnam, who formerly held an area city government office, has contended that Granger have not done to aid Trump enough.

Some 13 Democrats are jostling for the opportunity to undertake Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn. A few have emerged because the front-runners.

MJ Hegar, a lady Air Force veteran who made an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House in 2018, was viewed as the Democratic favorite originally.

But others made a decision to not the stand by position and let Hegar take the nomination: state Senator Royce West, activists Cristina Tzintzun Sema and Ramirez Hernandez, former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, and current Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards are running also.

CALIFORNIA

You will have a multi-pronged fight for a Southern California district that has been formerly represented by Katie Hill, who resigned after admitting to presenting a relationship with a campaign employee.

First, voters will weigh in on a particular election to fill the rest of Hill’s term. If one of the numerous candidates gets 50% of the vote, they shall win the seat. But if no candidate clears 50%, a runoff will undoubtedly be held in-may then.

Six Democrats are running in the special election.

Cenk Uygur, founder of the liberal online news outlet The Young Turks, found the endorsement of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and lost it after Uygur’s past remarks about women and religious groups found light.

California Assemblywoman Christy Smith is apparently the establishment favorite, picking right up an endorsement from party and Hill officials.

You can find six Republicans running in the special election.

They include George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide who was simply convicted of lying to the FBI within the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Papadopoulos will not reside in the district.

Mike Garcia, a businessman and former Navy pilot, entered the race before Hill resigned, in November hoping to oust her. However now he finds himself the favored candidate in the special election and primary.

Former U.S. Representative Steve Knight, who held the seat previously, can be running in the Republican primary.

Simultaneously, Democrats and Republicans will hold a primary vote to find out who’ll appear on the ballot for the seat in November, picking from exactly the same pool of candidates.

NEW YORK

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is among the most at-risk Republicans and skirted needing to face a hardcore primary challenge when his only serious opponent dropped out.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) answers emails as volunteers Alexis Garcia, and Charlotte Laracy, press secretary, make phone text and calls voters to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

But Democrats are holding a contest to see who is able to challenge Tillis, with four candidates competing for the nomination.

The favourite is state lawmaker Cal Cunningham, who leads in opinion polls and contains found the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The race became more controversial in recent weeks after reports emerged that Republicans had purchased television advertisements boosting another Democratic candidate, state lawmaker Erica Smith. Republicans were accused of attempting to boost Smith in a bid to avoid Cunningham, who’s regarded as a stronger opponent to Tillis, from winning the nomination.