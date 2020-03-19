🔥Factbox: Biden, Sanders the final two standing in 2020 Democratic presidential race🔥

(Reuters) – Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be the last White House candidates standing in the Democratic race to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November, after U.S. On Thursday ended her longshot bid and endorsed Biden representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks through the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN’s Washington studios lacking any audience due to the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

JOE BIDEN

Front-runner Biden, 77, was vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009-2017. A U long.S. senator, Biden has already established nearly 50 years in U.S. public office and contains said this makes him suitable to dominate from Trump on Day One.

His campaign, which have been on life support after poor showings in the brand new and Iowa Hampshire nominating contests, was resurrected by way of a resounding win in SC. He’s got since emerged as a consensus champion for the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

Questions persist about his age and moderate make of politics, which progressives contend has gone out of step with the leftward shift of the ongoing party.

BERNIE SANDERS

A U.S. senator from Vermont and an unbiased having an impassioned following, Sanders is creating a second White House bid and had emerged because the front-runner before Biden’s surge.

He’s got faced increasing pressure to abandon his campaign since Biden’s dominating victories in contests in Florida, Arizona and illinois, which effectively closed off any viable way to the nomination.

As in his first presidential run in 2016, Sanders, 78, has campaigned being an unapologetic democratic socialist who seeks a political revolution. His signature issue is government-run universal healthcare, and he’s got shown to be a fundraising powerhouse again.

DONALD TRUMP

President Trump, 73, may be the sole remaining candidate seeking the Republican nomination. He remains popular among Republicans overwhelmingly, but has faced criticism from Democrats plus some ongoing health experts for an initially slow reaction to the coronavirus crisis.

Trump has made a solid economy a pillar of his campaign, but worries concerning the crisis have sent financial markets reeling and threatened the jobs of an incredible number of Americans forced to remain home as a safety measure.

Since winning the White House in 2016 in his first run for public office, the former businessmen and reality TV host has turned into a ubiquitous political force, both through frequent controversies and his prolific Twitter account.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump in December over his request that Ukraine perform investigations into political rival Biden and his son Hunter. However the Republican-led Senate acquitted him on Feb. 5.