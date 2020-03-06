🔥Facing the music: And Then We Danced is putting a spotlight on homophobia in Georgian society🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

And Then We Danced is the rare kind of film whose tangible power can be felt both on and off screen. The Georgian film, which follows a young dance student who falls in love with his male classmate, puts a spotlight on homophobia in Georgian society, which threatened the film from production to release.

Directed by Swedish-Georgian filmmaker Levan Akin, And Then We Danced – released in UK cinemas March 13 – was made in partial secrecy, with bodyguards hired to protect cast and crew. Locations were lost without warning, and the film’s choreographer is still credited as “anonymous”. None of these limitations hamper the film’s on-screen beauty, however; And Then We Danced is a riveting, kinetic love story, alive with the euphoric joy of dancing and first love.

Dancer and first-time actor Levan Gelbakhiani, who plays the lead character Merab, says he’s seen the impact of And Then We Danced first-hand – notably at the Tbilisi International Film Festival last December, where a lesbian love story named Comets premiered.

“At the screening for this movie, there were only 10 people outside of the cinema, protesting the screening,” says Gelbakhiani. “In our case, it was maybe a thousand, or more than a thousand people.”

Moving: Levan Gelbakhiani stars in the new film (Peccadillo Pictures)

Gelbakhiani is referring to And Then We Danced’s premiere in Tbilisi in November last year, at which a horde of far-right protesters clashed with police in a violent attempt to shut the screening down. At the time, Gelbakhiani and Akin were worlds away, heading to the US for And Then We Danced’s Oscar campaign – a stark example of how the world’s rapturous response to the film was in contrast to the aggression back home. Overseas, acclaim has been universal: the film received a 15-minute standing ovation at Cannes, and won best film at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden’s equivalent of the Oscars.

“It’s so fast,” says Gelbakhiani of the positive reception. “I can’t really keep up. A lot of people (have) told us how grateful they are for this film.

“Homophobia is not just a local problem in Georgia,” he says. “It’s huge, especially when it comes to countries like Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania – it’s really important because I think in our case, we opened a lot of doors for the minority groups. (People) realise that they are not alone and they’re open to do the things that they always wanted to do.”

Gelbakhiani says the most common negative response in Georgia is the opposition to a sexual relationship between two men who, through their dancing, represent Georgia by wearing Chokha (the national clothing of Georgia). “It’s because of the national identity, which is for Georgia, really holy; you can’t touch it,” he says. “Mostly the people who are against us, they didn’t see the movie – they just have ideas and some imaginations of it.”

Bachi Valishvili and Levan Gelbakhiani in And Then We Danced (Peccadillo Pictures)

But Gelbakhiani is forgiving: “I can’t say anything bad because it’s not them,” he says. “They don’t have enough information and enough knowledge to think about it properly and in the right way. They have closed minds, and society and far-right groups give them information which is not right. So I don’t know. I wish they can change their mind, and be a little bit more open-minded.”

Gelbakhiani says there’s a strong disparity in attitudes between younger and older generations in Georgia, and though the film is Merab’s story, the film represents the lives of many young people in Georgia. “It’s a story about Georgian peace,” he says. “A lot of people identify themselves as Merab ​– not just because of his sexuality, but generally, it’s really hard to be young in Georgia, and (Akin) really captured this.”

While Georgian dance is traditionally strict and masculine, And Then We Danced challenges the form. In the film, dance is used as an expression of chemistry and desire; a channel for things that can’t be spoken aloud.

“It’s a great opportunity to be myself and to express,” says Gelbakhiani. “When you own your body, then it gets easier in your everyday life because you know how your body works. (Dance) is a way to communicate to each other, and to share feelings.”

This is most evident in the stunning denouement of And Then We Danced, which – without spoiling anything – is one of the most powerful scenes in recent queer cinema. Through Merab’s self-discovery and subversion of tradition, And Then We Danced becomes an ode to individuality, a celebration of queerness, and a paean to the power of love.

“I think this movie is a really great way to see love,” says Gelbakhiani. “To be kinder towards minority groups, and to have this real possibility to love everyone, no matter their sexuality or religion. To understand people, and to understand love.”