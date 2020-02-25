🔥Facial recognition screening comes to Lambert🔥

A Transportation Security Administration inspector watches as travelers move through a security checkpoint at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday launched its new biometric security screening alternative in Terminal 2 — the one housing Southwest Airlines’ operations.The new CLEAR biometric system, which identifies people via fingerprints and the iris of their eyes, is available to passengers who pay up to $179 a year for the privilege. Those using it get through security lines a bit faster.The service, run by Alclear LLC, will expand to Terminal 1 early next month. Thirty-four other American airports already offer the service.“CLEAR has been one of the top requested services from our passengers and customers,” Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. “It will also improve the experience for all our visiting passengers who are already CLEAR members.”People who buy the service show up at a CLEAR kiosk in the terminal, go through the CLEAR screening and then are escorted by an employee through a special line leading to the Transportation Security Administration employee checking documents.After showing their boarding pass, they go through security screening like everyone else, whether they’re in a regular line or an expedited TSA pre-check line. Passengers already pay $85 for five years for TSA pre-check status.