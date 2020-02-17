🔥Faces of a Queen review: Three Elizabeth I portraits in a show to treasure🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The three Armada portraits of Elizabeth I make a remarkable threesome: almost the same, but not quite — a difference in the glance here, an older globe there, the third unhappily truncated. But whichever you choose, they are fabulously bombastic: the Virgin Queen displaying her magnificence with the Spanish Armada and the English fleet as a backdrop.

She is doll-like here, her face impassive, her dress stiff with pearls, her ruff and headdress constituting almost a halo — if Protestantism did away with saints, well, royalty fills the gap. We don’t know which portrait came first and who painted any of them. But one must have provided a pattern for the others.

One is from Woburn Abbey, the family seat of the Duke of Bedford, another from the Queen’s House at Greenwich, acquired only in 2016, and the third from the National Portrait Gallery. The three are now brought together in public for the first time at Greenwich because conservation work at Woburn means the Duke can send some of his handsome treasures to go on show.

And there are some fine pieces. There’s a stunning Rembrandt portrait of an old man, perhaps a rabbi; a depiction of a brooding Spanish admiral which was for years attributed to Velasquez — and you can see why; a touching picture of a middle-aged married couple by Van Dyck and a wonderful 18th century copy of a nude of Venus crouching which Mary Beard would like.

The Queen’s House was commissioned by Elizabeth’s heir, James, for his Danish wife Anne, and given by their son Charles I to his French queen, Henrietta Maria. It’s a terrific building in its own right, and too little known: one of the earliest examples of Renaissance architecture in England, with an excellent collection of its own. Charles II was the greatest royal collector in English history, but it was a double act with Henrietta Maria, though their collection was sold off and dispersed after the Civil War.

The Woburn items have been placed within the existing display, so you need to hunt them out with the help of a guide. It works: there are affinities between the Queen’s House and the Abbey. The involvement of Inigo Jones with both buildings, for one thing; royal connections for another — it was Elizabeth I’s father’s dissolution of the monasteries which enabled the Russell family to get their hands on the Cistercian abbey at Woburn. Elizabeth isn’t the only royal portrait; there’s a fine one of Queen Anne, showing a unprepossessing woman in a stiff farthingale, and another, funny depiction of Mary Tudor and her husband Philip of Spain: she regal, he bandy-legged and diminutive.

There are souvenirs of the dukes’ Grand Tours, including the inevitable Canaletto and a fine landscape by Claude. Nearer home, there’s a lovely picture by Reynolds of Lady Elizabeth Keppel with her black attendant in a dress of sprigged Indian cotton — Lady Elizabeth is resplendent in her bridesmaid’s dress for the wedding of Queen Charlotte. Gainsborough features unexpectedly as a romantic landscape painter, with a milkmaid and woodcutter.

The collection, in short, reflects the personal tastes of a family over time — and some of the dukes had excellent taste — with the final pairing of the fine Rembrandt with a self-portrait by Franz Hals.

The exhibition is free… a commendable move to make an aristocratic collection more widely known.

rmg.co.uk, until August 31

