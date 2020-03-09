🔥Facebook taken to court over thousands of privacy breach allegations in Australia🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Australia’s information commissioner is suing Facebook over allegedly exposing private information of more than 300,000 Australians in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In a case lodged in the federal court on Monday, Australia’s privacy watchdog alleged Facebook committed a serious breach of privacy because data collected by the tech giant was passed onto the This is Your Digital Life app by Cambridge Analytica for political profiling.

The information collected included people’s names, email addresses, dates of birth, city location, page likes, and friends lists.

The lawsuit could see Facebook hit with a $1.7million penalty for each serious and repeated privacy breach.

A total of 87 million Facebook users worldwide were affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk criticised Facebook for not living up to its legal obligations, and said all companies operating in Australia had to be “transparent and accountable in the way they handle personal information”.

“We consider the design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed,” she said.

“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.”

The Commissioner accused Facebook of failing to take “reasonable steps” to protect users due to “systemic failures to comply with Australian privacy laws”.

Facebook said at the time that 311,127 Australians between March 2014 and May 2015 had data shared with the app. However, court documents show that only 53 people in Australia had actually installed the app.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner alleged in its court filing that Facebook’s design meant users had no knowledge or control over how their data was disclosed. It also said that Facebook has “been unable to provide the Commissioner with a precise record” of which Australian users were affected by the breach.

“Unless those individuals undertook a complex process of modifying their settings on Facebook, their personal information was disclosed by Facebook to the This is Your Digital Life app by default,” the lawsuit claimed.