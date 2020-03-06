🔥Facebook closes London offices after worker contracts coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Facebook is closing its London HQ after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The social networking giant told staff to work from home on Friday after the worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee is based in Singapore but had visited the company’s London offices for several days last month, it confirmed in a statement.

A Facebook spokesman said: “An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020.

“We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”

