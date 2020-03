🔥Face mask adverts banned for 'scaremongering' and 'misleading' coronavirus claims🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two companies have been banned from using “scaremongering” adverts for face masks which made false claims about the product’s ability to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the ads were “likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”.

The watchdog banned the “scaremongering” adverts, which appeared on Amazon and on the Scottish Sun website, and said their claims went against advice offered by the public health authority.

One of the adverts, by Novads OU for its Oxybreath Pro masks, stated: “It would be an understatement to say that there is a growing sense of panic.

Banned: One of adverts, billed as an ‘anti-coronavirus’ mask on Amazon (PA)

“The best advice I’ve heard is to stay calm and take practical measures to protect yourself.

“One of the best ways to protect yourself is to get a high quality face mask that can protect you from: viruses, bacteria, and other air pollutants.”

The appeared on the Scottish Sun website via the Taboola network as well as on cnn.com and other sites.

The same ASA ruling was also made against an advertisement by Easy Shopping 4 Home Ltd.

One of the adverts for face masks appeared on the Scottish Sun website via the Taboola network (PA)

The ASA ruled that the adverts, were in breach of its code and ordered the advertisers to ensure they did not repeat the claims.

It stated that the adverts were “misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”.

A spokesman for the ASA said: “Our rules require that UK ads are truthful and responsible.

“The ads were misleading because the claims went against advice offered by the public health authority and irresponsible because they were alarmist and played on people’s fears.

“During our investigation we sought advice from Public Health England (PHE).

“They informed us that they do not recommend the use of face masks as a means of protection from coronavirus.

“Furthermore, we understood there was very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside of clinical settings, and that prolonged use of masks was likely to reduce compliance with good universal hygiene behaviours that are recommended to help stop the spread of infectious diseases (including coronavirus), such as frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Beyond this, we recommend consumers get their information about coronavirus from trusted news outlets and follow the latest Government advice.”

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: “Callous firms looking to maximise profits by pushing products that fly in the face of official advice is outright dangerous and has rightly been banned.

“As the country mobilises to deal with this outbreak we need responsible firms to play their part by thinking about how more employees could work from home, encouraging them to follow simple hygiene measures such as washing their hands, covering their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze, and making sure they know that anyone who is worried consults NHS 111 online.”