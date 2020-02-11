🔥Fabulous romantic gestures and extravagant celebrity gifts to inspire you, from Kim Kardashian to Elizabeth Taylor🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

How would you say “I love you” if money really was no object? From the millions dropped by Richard Burton on diamonds for Elizabeth Taylor to the creative ways Ben Affleck chose to woo Jennifer Lopez, here’s some romantic inspiration from figures of past and present who went the extra mile.

John Legend flew across the world just to watch Love Island with Chrissy Teigen

(Reuters)

Last year, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her husband went above and beyond when she wasn’t feeling very well. While Teigen regularly pokes fun at Legend, she posted a heartfelt tweet about an utterly romantic thing he did for her as the singer flew in just to watch Love Island with her.

She said, “I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately.”

She added that he was there for “just a few hours but it meant a lot” and that he “had to fly on his least favourite airline.”

“That is love,” she declared. Legend responded with “I love you my baby.”

John Stamos hired a Disney animator for his proposal

Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, is known to be totally obsessed with Disney. From her numerous trips to Disneyland (with and without Stamos) to her Instagram full of Disneybounding costumes, Stamos hit the nail on the head when he decided to turn to a very special person to help bring their dream proposal to life.

Stamos managed to convince Paul Briggs, a storyboard artist and visual effects animator that has worked on projects such as The Princess and the Frog, Frozen and Big Hero 6, to help him. Briggs created a short romantic Disney-inspired film for Stamos and McHugh, which according to People ended with a The Little Mermaid sequence in which he was told to “just ask the girl” to marry him.

Part of the short can be seen below on McHugh’s Instagram and she said, “I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his.”

Briggs confirmed he had helped Stamos on Twitter, saying that it was a “wonderful idea” and that’s why he “helped him out.”

The video was shown to her at Disneyland, where Stamos then proposed after which they had a celebratory meal at a Disney Resort restaurant called 21 Royal.

Travis Scott flooded Kylie Jenner’s home with rose petals

Scott is known for bestowing extravagant floral decorations on Kylie Jenner, who is the mother of their child Stormi Webster – however he went above and beyond for her pre-birthday celebrations. Jenner shared a video of the transformation Scott had made to her mansion, revealing that Scott had completely covered her home in rose petals and gigantic red floral arrangements.

In the background of the video, Jenner’s daughter Stormi is clearly more excited than her mother is – throwing bundles of petals into the air ecstatically.

Jenner revealed that Scott had left her a letter which read, “Happy birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!”

It remains to be seen what else Scott has in the cards, but if the sea of petals is anything to go by – it’s going to be massive. Let’s just hope it didn’t take Jenner to long to clean up.

Richard Burton bought the world’s first million-dollar diamond (and Mary Tudor’s pearl) for Elizabeth Taylor

(Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s on-again off-again relationship was passionate, furious and filled with extravagant jewellery purchases.

In fact, Richard went above and beyond to buy only the best and most unique pieces for Taylor – outbidding the likes of the Spanish royal family, shipping magnates and even diamond houses themselves for the ultimate gifts.

(Getty Images)

In 1969, one of the most famous pearls in the world went up for auction. Called La Peregrina, it weighed a whopping 50.96 carats and had a fascinating history. Long before it fell into Taylor’s jewellery box it was a wedding gift for Queen Mary I of England from her husband King Philip II of Spain. Even though the Spanish royal family reportedly tried to buy it back at auction, Burton outbid them and bought it for £25,700 – which would amount to £415,539 today.

The pearl was apparently a Valentine’s Day gift. Taylor later had Cartier design a ruby and diamond necklace for it to hang from. In 2011 the piece was sold following a ferocious bidding war for £7.6 million at Christie’s.

(Getty Images)

Burton also bought Taylor the first diamond valued at more than $1 million. In 1959 he joined jewellers Harry Winston and Cartier, the Sultan of Brunei and a shipping magnate to bid on the 69-carat pear-shaped diamond. After a record-breaking auction it was eventually sold for $1,050,000 – blowing past the previous $305,000 sale record set for a single diamond sold in 1957.

In the end Cartier out-bid Burton to win the diamond. Enraged, the actor did everything he could to ensure it fell into his hands, eventually buying it from the diamond house for an estimated $1.5 million.

(Getty Images)

The gigantic rock, which later came to be known as the Taylor-Burton Diamond, came with a strict insurance policy. Lloyds Bank stipulated that Taylor could only wear it 30 days out of the year, with armed guards accompanying her at all times.

Beyoncé bought a £31.05 million private jet for Jay-Z

(REUTERS)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are renowned for presenting one another with wildly extravagant gifts, including a vintage $1 million Rolls Royce for Beyonce’s birthday, Jay-Z’s $500,000 sapphire ring (reportedly gifted to him by his wife) and Jay-Z’s alleged $350,000 splurge on Hermes Birkin bags for Beyonce in 2010.

But in 2012 Beyonce appeared to outdo her husband with one of the most lavish gifts of all time: a top of the line private jet valued at $40 million (£31.05 million).

Called the Bombardier Challenger 850, Jay-Z reportedly received the jet from Beyonce. According to The Telegraph it features a kitchen, living room and two full bathrooms. We imagine it gets plenty of use.

Gunter Sachs hired a helicopter to drop hundreds of roses on Brigitte Bardot’s home

(Getty Images)

In 1966, German multimillionaire Gunter Sachs went above and beyond to win the affections of French film star Brigitte Bardot.

Gunter had a helicopter zip over to her home La Madrague in the Cote d’Azur, which air-dropped “hundreds of red roses” over her house.

(Getty Images)

She wrote in her autobiography, “It’s not every day a man drops a ton of roses in your backyard.”

The pair were later married in 1966, but would divorce in 1969.

Justin Bieber shut down a 20,000 seat stadium for a movie night with Selena Gomez

(Getty Images)

Justin Bieber might now be happily married to model Hailey Baldwin, but he set the bar high for grand date nights back in 2011. Bieber surprised his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez with the ultimate dinner and a movie when he booked out the entire Staples Center – a 20,000 seat stadium.

According to MTV, the date was inspired by a similar gesture from the film Mr Deeds in which Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder have a secret date at Madison Square Garden.

For dinner, the pair ate a meal from the venue’s private members’ club followed by the piece de resistance: a private showing of Titanic on one of the big screens.

According to People, Bieber was gifted the experience – valued at $475,000 – because he had sold out the venue three times.

(Getty Images)

E! News reported in 2016 that Justin planned to recreate the date with Selena all over again, this time using his own money. A source told E!, “Justin wanted to rent out the Staples Center after his concert to do a repeat date night screening of Titanic for Selena because he is trying to get back with her.”

But the source said that the date never came to be, as the couple allegedly had an argument before and “he cancelled the plans”. If any of the above is true, here’s hoping Staples Center has a refund policy…

Alexis Ohanian spent £31k to wish Serena Williams well on her first day back at work

(Getty Images)

When Serena Williams returned to professional tennis after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian revealed on Twitter and Instagram that he had placed personalised ads on four billboards that Serena had to pass by on her way back into work.

The ads featured their daughter grinning at the camera and the final billboard featured a portrait of Serena with their child. They read in order, “Greatest/momma/of all time/Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. – Alexis Jr Sr”.

He captioned the post, “These just went up on I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT”

A billboard ad in Los Angeles is said to cost between $1,000 and $10,000 a month. Given Ohanian had his messages placed on the I-10 highway, the move is likely to have cost him roughly $40,000 (£31,035).

Alexis is no stranger to grand romantic gestures, as he also whisked Serena off to Venice for a getaway because “she wanted Italian for dinner” according to a tongue in cheek Instagram post.

Ben Affleck bought £15k worth of ads to flirt with J. Lo (while she was still married)

(Getty Images)

Remember when Bennifer was a thing? The pair met when they were co-stars on the set of the ill-fated film Gigli. Before they got together Ben paid £15,000 to book two half-page ads in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which read something like a love letter.

In part of the letter published by The New York Times, Affleck wrote, “You have shown kindness, dedication, diligence, humility, graciousness of spirit, beauty in courage, great empathy, astonishing talent, real poise, and true grace… It has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to work with you. I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies.”

(Getty Images)

After J. Lo split with her then-husband Cris Judd, she and Affleck began dating at the end of November 2002. Even though they were later engaged, the couple broke up in 2004.

Carole Lombard bought and customised a Valentine’s Day car for Clark Gable

(Getty Images)

Another up and down old Hollywood relationship is that of Carole Lombard and Clark Gable. Initially the two did not take to each other when they started filming No Man of Her Own in 1932. Lombard event sent Gable “a huge cut of ham with his face pasted on it” after filming and reportedly complained that she “never got any kind of tremble out of [Gable]” when they shot love scenes together.

Flash forward a few years later to Valentine’s Day in 1936, when Gable was given a very unusual gift: a Model T Ford car covered in hearts and filled to the brim with flowers and ribbons. It was a present from Lombard, who had left him a note that read, “You’re driving me crazy!”

At the time Clark Gable was married to Rhea Langham. After engaging in a public affair, he and Lombard quietly eloped and were married just six weeks later.

Kanye West masterminded a lavish $3 million proposal to Kim Kardashian

(Getty Images)

Kanye took a leaf out of Bieber’s book when he booked out the entire AT&T Park in San Francisco for his proposal to Kim Kardashian-West. E! News reported at the time that he had also paid for a personalised message on a gigantic screen (which read “PLEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!”), fireworks, complex lighting sequences and music from the 50 piece Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In total, the proposal was estimated to have cost as much as $3 million.

The whole thing could have been even more expensive. Kanye had actually wanted to fly out Lana Del Rey to play one of Kim Kardashian’s favourite songs as he proposed: the singer’s hit Young and Beautiful. When Del Rey couldn’t clear her schedule, he settled on having the orchestra play the song as he got down on one knee.

When Kim said yes she was then surprised by the Kardashian clan, who ran out from the bleachers to congratulate the couple.

Kanye also revealed that before he settled on Kim’s estimated $2 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, he actually had three other rings made. Wild.

Russell Wilson shut down an art museum for a date night with Ciara

In 2017 Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson kept his wife guessing when he shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a private date night.

Boasting a massive exhibit of work by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Ciara posted a number of pictures and videos of the experience. In one of her posts, the pair were filmed embracing in one of Kusama’s Infinity Mirror rooms.

Sir Cecil Chubb bought Stonehenge for his wife

(REUTERS)

The story of Sir Cecil Chubb and Stonehenge is a pretty good cautionary tale. Though it was a romantic gesture, it really wasn’t his wife Mary’s style. Sir Cecil, a prominent barrister, bought Stonehenge for £6,600 in 1915 at auction “on a whim” and reportedly gave the British landmark to his wife as a gift. It might seem like a total steal now, but £6,600 amounts to £666,480 at today’s rate.

Heather Sebire, Stonehenge’s curator, told the BBC in 2015, “It’s said that Mary wanted Cecil to buy a set of curtains at the auction. And he came back with something rather different.”

Just a few years later, in 1918, Sir Cecil donated Stonehenge to the public. It has since been deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Wagner wrote and performed an orchestral masterpiece for his wife’s birthday

(Getty Images)

Being surprised with breakfast in bed on your birthday might be nice, but composer Richard Wagner went one step further for his wife’s birthday. On Christmas Eve in 1870, his wife Cosima’s birthday, she was woken by the sound of an orchestral masterpiece he had written just for her.

Wagner arranged for an entire chamber orchestra to perform the piece at their home, Villa Tribschen, and squeezed fifteen musicians onto the staircase that led to her bedroom. The piece later came to be known as the Siegfried Idyll, named after their son Siegfried.

In her diary, she wrote about the experience. “When I woke up I heard a sound, it grew even louder, I could no longer imagine myself in a dream, music was sounding, and what music! After it had died away, Richard came in to me with the five children and put into my hands the score of his ‘Symphonic Birthday Greeting.’ I was in tears, but so, too, was the whole household; R. had set up his orchestra on the stairs and thus consecrated our Tribschen forever!”

