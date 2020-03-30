🔥FA threatened with potential legal action over decision to end non-league season as 66 clubs sign open letter🔥

Over 60 clubs from non-league and women’s football have written to the Football Association threatening legal action if the governing body does not reconsider its decision to end the season and expunge all results.

Last week, the FA announced an immediate end to the campaign for steps three to six of the English non-league pyramid, as well as all but the top two tiers of the women’s game.

There will be no promotions or relegations across steps three to six, although relegations from the National League, which was exempt from the FA’s decision, remain a possibility.

An open letter, signed by representatives of 66 clubs, accused the FA of “needless and inexplicable haste”, “a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs” and “no… consensus” with the leagues.

The clubs said they would be forced to “embark on potential legal recourse” if the FA does not reconsider its decision, which is still to be formally approved the FA Council.

The signatories said they had reached a consensus to “take a similar stance” to the Premier League by waiting several weeks to see how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds before deciding the next steps.

If it proves impossible to play further fixtures, they would prefer the leagues to be decided on a points-per-game basis. The Premier League and EFL campaigns are currently suspended until at least April 30, with leagues and clubs committed to finding a way to complete the season.

The letter claimed the National League – which makes up steps one and two of the non-league pyramid – were exempted from the decision “at the eleventh hour” and questioned how the FA could “possibly justify” treating steps differently, while also questioning why clubs are expecting to “foot the bill for playing a season of ‘friendlies'”.

The National League board met on Monday afternoon to continue talks over how to conclude the campaign, with or without playing further fixtures.

Among the signatories were representatives of Jersey Bulls and Vauxhall Motors FC, both of whom were already mathematically promoted, as well as the likes of Maldon and Tiptree, Hastings United, South Shields and Worthing FC, all of whom were runaway leaders of their respective divisions.

“It is patently unjust to have a season’s tireless work annulled in such a manner,” the letter read.

The letter went on to say that the FA’s decision risks “jeopardising further participation in football across the board as a whole, as many may feel disenfranchised with the sport altogether” and questioned if the governing body had considered the detrimental affect the decision would have on the mental health of those involved in running the leagues.

Contacted by Standard Sport for a response to the letter, an FA spokesperson said: “The decision taken to end the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game was made by committee representatives for the respective leagues, and was supported by The FA Board and The FA Women’s Board.

“It will now go to The FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they came to during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football.”