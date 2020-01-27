🔥FA give Jurgen Klopp public rebuke over winter break comments🔥

The Football Association have slapped down Liverpool over Jurgen Klopp’s attack on FA Cup replays during the winter break – by claiming the club had willingly agreed to the plans over the summer. Liverpool were held to a draw in their FA Cup fourth round tie after fielding a weakened Shrewsbury side on Sunday, with Klopp claiming afterwards he would play no senior players and would ask the club’s Under-23 manager to take the team in the replay as he would prioritise the scheduled winter break. “The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break,” he said. “That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.” That has met with a furious response, with Accrington chairman Andy Holt asking for the club to be censured and fined in a battle for their stance. The FA are powerless to intervene, but they have instead taken the rare step of issuing a public rebuke, pointing out that all Premier League clubs agreed before the season that potential FA Cup replays would be played in the first midweek of February – whether or not they were scheduled to be on the new winter break.

In a statement sent to Telegraph Sport, the FA said: “The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs. It is a new and significant addition to the English football calendar and is designed to benefit clubs and their players.” The governing body is understood to be particularly taken aback by criticism given it had been one of the original champions for giving players time off midway through the season. The FA also added that it had already rescheduled the fifth round matches to midweek and removed fifth round replays from the calendar to help give players a break. “This allowed the Premier League room in its calendar to have a split round of fixtures over two weekends,” the statement added. “Prior to start of the 2019/20 season, all clubs accepted that Emirates FA Cup fourth round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break. This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break.” Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton all need replays, scheduled for February 4 and 5, which cut into the new mid-season break which runs between February 2 and 16. To protect his senior players, Klopp said it “will be the kids who play” against Shrewsbury, and he confirmed that reserve coach Neil Critchley will lead them from the touchline. The Premier League leaders, who surrendered a two-goal advantage against the League One side on Sunday after Klopp made nine changes, consider the pre-season warning as a “moot” point.







Shrewsbury came back from 2-0 down against Liverpool to earn an FA Cup replay at Anfield





Credit : REX



