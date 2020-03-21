🔥FA Cup quarter-finals on Fifa 20: The show goes on for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City🔥

In times like these, we all need a little magic in our lives – and the FA Cup certainly has a reputation for it.

With the football season suspended for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans up and down the country face another weekend without the beautiful game.

This weekend was due to see the start of the FA Cup quarter-finals, with four great ties: Leicester City vs Chelsea; Newcastle United vs Manchester City; Sheffield United vs Arsenal; Norwich City vs Manchester United.

Those matches have of course been postponed – and with no Premier League football until April 30 at the earliest, it could be May or June before we see these cup fixtures being played out.

But fear not – while the real players may be stuck at home juggling loo roll, their pixelated Doppelgangers are ready and waiting on Fifa 20.

The official Twitter account of the Emirates FA Cup has announced that the four quarter-finals will be simulated on EA Sports’ Fifa 20 across the weekend, and will be shown live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Leicester vs Chelsea will kick off at 12: 30pm on Saturday 21, with Newcastle vs Man City following at 7pm.

Sunday’s action will show us whether Sheffield United’s virtual counterparts can knock out Arsenal at 1: 30pm, while Norwich will attempt to shock Man United at 4: 30pm.

So, if you can’t cheer on your actual teams in the cup this weekend, you might as well get behind them online.