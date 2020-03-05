🔥FA Cup quarter-final draw confirmed: LIVE reaction as Arsenal, Man United, Tottenham, Chelsea learn fixtures🔥

The FA Cup quarter-final draw has offered up some huge Premier League battles, with Arsenal heading to Sheffield United and Leicester City hosting Chelsea.

Holders Manchester City face a trip to Newcastle, while Tottenham – whose fifth-round clash with Norwich headed to extra-time – face the prospect of a home tie with Manchester United if the Red Devils can see off Wayne Rooney and Derby on Thursday night.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Man City

Tottenham/Norwich vs Derby/Manchester United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Live Updates

2020-03-04T22: 04: 19.840Z

Holders Manchester City will feel they’ve got the pick of the draw with a trip to Newcastle – but St James’ Park will be rocking for that game.

2020-03-04T22: 03: 53.143Z

Sheffield United will fancy their chances at home to Arsenal, but the Gunners are the record holders in this competition and will be thankful to have avoided a London derby as well as either Manchester club.

2020-03-04T22: 03: 21.190Z

So, tough tests for every team there, you’d argue.It’s a really strong quarter-final offering, and, forgive the cliche, it’s anybody’s cup at this point.

2020-03-04T21: 54: 54.083Z

FA Cup quarter-final draw confirmedSheffield United vs ArsenalNewcastle United vs Man CityTottenham/Norwich vs Derby/Manchester UnitedLeicester City vs Chelsea

2020-03-04T21: 54: 19.903Z

Leicester City vs Chelsea

2020-03-04T21: 53: 59.150Z

Tottenham/Norwich vs Derby/Manchester United

2020-03-04T21: 53: 38.700Z

Newcastle United vs Man City

2020-03-04T21: 53: 23.120Z

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

2020-03-04T21: 50: 43.176Z

Mark Chapman is presenting the draw, with Martin Keown and Chris Waddle to pick the teams…

2020-03-04T21: 48: 58.750Z

1 Manchester City2 Sheffield United3 Chelsea4 Newcastle United5 Leicester City6 Derby County or Manchester United7 Tottenham or Norwich City8 Arsenal

2020-03-04T21: 48: 29.876Z

A reminder of the teams through to the quarter-final draw…

2020-03-04T21: 46: 29.013Z

The draw is coming up in the next few moments – and we’ll bring you those fixtures as soon as we know them…

2020-03-04T21: 39: 52.006Z

So Manchester City and Leicester City have joined Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Sheffield United into the hat.Tottenham and Norwich play on but the draw doesn’t wait.

2020-03-04T21: 26: 31.310Z

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich | Josep Drmic 79′ No less than they deserve but it’s an absolute clanger from Michel Vorm!He pushes McLean’s strike down into the ground and back into the danger area, where Drmic is quickest to react and bundle home!

2020-03-04T21: 14: 36.523Z

GOAL! Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Man City | Sergio Aguero 52’The visitors lead!Wildsmith won’t want to see this one again as he parries Aguero’s low drive high into the air and over his head into the net… but was Aguero offside?It doesn’t matter at this point, as VAR is not in use at grounds outside the Premier League.

2020-03-04T20: 33: 00.866Z

A half-time score update for you…Tottenham 1-0 NorwichSheff Weds 0-0 Man City Leicester 0-0 Birmingham

2020-03-04T20: 12: 33.863Z

Tottenham 1-0 Norwich | Jan Vertonghen 13′ Cracking header! Lo Celso bends in an inviting free-kick but this is all about the power of Vertonghen, who rises in a crowd of yellow shirts and heads home to give the hosts an early lead and potentially make this a more straightforward evening.

KICK OFF

2020-03-04T19: 45: 35.720Z

This evening’s three ties are just getting underway. Which three sides will be in tonight’s draw?

This page is being updated.