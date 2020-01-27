🔥FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea potentially face Liverpool🔥

Chelsea will potentially face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round, while Manchester United will play Northampton or Derby.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and must now beat the League One club in a replay at Anfield in order to progress.





FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City



Reading or Cardiff v Sheffield United



Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool



West Brom v Newcastle United or Oxford



Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham



Northampton or Derby v Manchester United



Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich



Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal

More to follow…





