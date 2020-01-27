Home NEWS 🔥FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea potentially face Liverpool🔥

🔥FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea potentially face Liverpool🔥

Mary Smith
Chelsea will potentially face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round, while Manchester United will play Northampton or Derby.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and must now beat the League One club in a replay at Anfield in order to progress.



FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City


Reading or Cardiff v Sheffield United


Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool


West Brom v Newcastle United or Oxford


Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham


Northampton or Derby v Manchester United


Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich


Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal

More to follow…


