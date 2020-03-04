🔥FA Cup draw LIVE stream: Start time, quarter-final fixtures for Arsenal, Man United, Tottenham, Chelsea and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the quarter-final draw for the FA Cup.

Chelsea will learn their FA Cup quarter-final opponents tonight after eliminating runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Tuesday.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory, while Newcastle booked their place in the last eight with a 3-2 win over West Brom.

Sheffield United needed extra-time to edge past Championship Reading, and FA Cup specialists Arsenal eased past Portsmouth on Monday night.

Manchester City and Leicester face Championship opposition tonight, while Tottenham host Norwich. Manchester United round off the fifth round away at Derby tomorrow night.

The draw will take place from around 9.45pm GMT tonight, and you can follow it live on Standard Sport.

Live Updates

2020-03-04T09: 39: 19.106Z

Chelsea goalscorer Ross Barkley has been speaking to the BBC about last night’s 2-0 win…“It was a massive result for the lads after two disappointing results, we needed a top performance at home.”On Billy Gilmour – “He was brilliant but it’s not a surprise to me, the way he trains every day, I’ve seen it since last season.”On a special goal – “Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me, supporting Everton and playing for Everton, so it’s always a dream.”

2020-03-04T09: 38: 34.213Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup draw as Arsenal and Chelsea, Newcastle and Sheffield United eagerly await their next opponents.Come draw time, we will also know three more names in the hat, with Leicester/Birmingham, Tottenham/Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday/Manchester City all vying for a place in the last eight tonight.Manchester United and Derby do battle on Thursday night.

How to follow?

The draw, hosted by Mark Chapman with Chris Waddle and Martin Keown drawing the ties, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ball numbers

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham or Norwich City

8 Arsenal