🔥FA chief executive Mark Bullingham not ruling out English football resuming without fans after coronavirus crisis🔥

Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham has refused to rule out the possibility of English football resuming behind closed doors once the coronavirus crisis subsides.

Uefa’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer has created a window for domestic leagues to finish the current campaign, with the national associations under pressure to complete before June 30 when player contracts expire or roll on to the 2020-21 season.

English football is currently suspended until April 3 but the hiatus is expected to last considerably longer, squeezing the time in which to accommodate nine Premier League gameweeks – as well as Manchester City versus Arsenal – 11 EFL rounds and the completion of the FA Cup from the quarter-final stage.

Uefa is also hopeful of concluding the Europa League on June 24 and the Champions League on June 27.

The EFL are meeting to explore options on Wednesday with the Premier League convening Thursday and when asked by Standard Sport whether playing behind closed doors was a possibility, Bullingham said: “Nothing is off the table right now.

“There are too many parts that are constantly moving to answer that exactly. Every option is being looked at. Clearly our preference will always be to play in full stadiums for any event we have, but you can’t give definite answers when so much is uncertain.”

It remains unclear at this stage when the government response to Covid-19 will allow mass gatherings. The peak of the virus will need to pass but the possibility of resuming in empty stadiums would at least appeal to broadcasters and bookmakers while enhancing the chance of completion.

However, players may feel they are still at risk and further consultations are required – conversations Bullingham insists are taking place in good faith despite rumours several Championship clubs could launch legal action if the season is eventually declared null and void.

The possibility of English football eventually resuming behind closed doors is not being dismissed at this stage (Getty Images)

“The unity at a domestic level and international level has been fantastic,” he said. “From my point of view, the football family has really come together in the discussions we’ve been having.

“In terms of the domestic season finishing, I’ll start by saying there are more important things in the world than football right now.

“Although from a football administrator’s point of view, both domestically and internationally, everyone is of the view that we want to get the domestic season finish and whatever point is possible.

“That’s the starting point for every scenario being mapped out.”