🔥FA advises for all grassroots football in England to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

All grassroots football in England should be postponed in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association has advised.

The FA’s advice follows on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Monday afternoon, telling people to immediately avoid all “non-essential travel and contact” and move to whole household isolation in the fight against Covid-19.

An FA statement read: “Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

“Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

“We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.”