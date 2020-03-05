🔥F1 teams accuse 'scandalous' FIA of soft Ferrari punishment over engine controversy🔥

The FIA have been accused of being too soft on Ferrari over their handling of the team’s engine controversy from last season.

Last week, it emerged that the FIA and Ferrari had reached a confidential settlement over any wrongdoing over their power unit, with the majority of the teams on the grid on Wednesday collectively objecting.

The punishment meted out to Ferrari was described by one team as “community service” while Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko said the response from the FIA did not go far enough with Red Bull finishing a lucrative spot below Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

“It is a double digit million amount less for finishing third instead of second,” he told Auto Bild. “It’s not just the distribution but it’s in our sponsorship contracts as well. If they really cheated, 10 or 20 million [fine] would be far too cheap.

“The behaviour of the FIA is the real scandal. We should actually have instructed [team principal] Christian Horner to sue for $24m in prize money.”