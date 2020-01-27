🔥Ezra Miller bizarrely paints bloody scars onto his face for Grammys after party🔥

Ezra Miller had us all stopping and doing a double take at pictures that surfaced of him attending Universal’s Grammys after party.

He bizarrely stepped out with bloody scars painted across his face and neck for the bash, but before you all start panicking, it seems it was all in the name of fashion.

After all, the actor isn’t one to shy away from an eccentric wardrobe choice and his latest saw him smearing blood-like paint down from his head, eyes and nose and all over his lips.

We guess it definitely catches the eye….

Ezra, who plays Credence Barebone in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, wore a grungy black hoodie, dark jeans and heeled boots for the party and was later seen posing in red shades and flipping his middle finger for the camera.

He joined a whole host of stars at the Los Angeles event to celebrate this year’s Grammy Awards, including Hailee Steinfeld, Yungblud and five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

18-year-old Billie had a huge night at the Grammys, where she became the first woman to scoop all of the big four; album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Fans, meanwhile, have recently seen Ezra reprising his role as The Flash during a huge DC crossover that saw him appear in TV series Crisis On Infinite Earths, earlier this month.

It saw Ezra’s Barry Allen/Flash run into the show’s leading Barry (played by Grant Gustin) and being left all kinds of confused.

The cinematic crossover marked a major moment for the DC universe, as Ezra has played the speedy superhero in movies including Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League.

Last year, it was reported that Ezra was working on his own script for a new Flash movie, in a bid to stay put as the hero on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ezra wanted to take more control of the solo film and teamed up with renowned comic author Grant Morrison in the hope of producing a ‘darker script’ for Warner Bros to take on.





