🔥Ezequiel Garay: Valencia defender becomes first LaLiga player to test positive for coronavirus🔥

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has become the first LaLiga player to confirm he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Argentine defender – who was expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for an ACL rupture in February – made the announcement via his social media channels on Sunday, insisting he feels well but is self-isolating per official advice.

“It is clear that I started 2020 badly,” Garay wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself giving the thumbs-up.

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for the moment to be isolated.”

Garay has not played for Valencia since February 1, when he suffered that serious knee injury shortly before half-time in the 1-0 LaLiga victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla.

With the top two divisions of Spanish football suspended for at least the next two matchdays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Valencia – whose Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Atalanta on Tuesday was played without fans in attendance – announced on Friday that activities at their Ciutat Esportiva de Paterna training complex were also suspended as players work with personalised physical and nutritional plans at home.

The Spanish government have since declared a state of emergency in the country, with new lockdown measures set to come into force at 8am local time on Monday.

Spain Coronavirus Cases Jump By 1,500 In A Day

People will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food, for work or for medical needs during the two-week quarantine that aims to combat the spread of Covid-19.