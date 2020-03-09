🔥Eye Opener at 8: Cory Booker endorses former rival Joe Biden🔥
Coronavirus fear batters nerves and the economy as deaths top 3,800
State lawmakers wage war on science instruction
Italy quarantines millions as coronavirus deaths jump 50%
Stocks plunging on virus fears and oil price crash
Cruise ship held off San Francisco due to virus finally expected to dock
Harry and Meghan wrap up their final royal commitments
How to watch the next round of primaries on Tuesday
North Korea fires projectiles after threat of “momentous” action
Protests, celebrations mark 2020 International Women’s Day
Coronavirus
Coronavirus infections in U.S. top 500
Watch: “Coronavirus: The Race To Respond”
Full coverage: Coronavirus outbreak
Is the U.S. ready for coronavirus? “60 Minutes” reports
Can’t get your hands on hand sanitizer? Make your own
Why doctors don’t recommend face masks
Coronavirus test kit delay pushes hospitals to make their own
Coronavirus may infect up to 70% of world’s population, expert says
LIVE
