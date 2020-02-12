🔥ExxonMobil refinery blaze lights up night sky🔥

February 12, 2020 / 5:40 AM

CBS/AP

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery here turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The flames erupted around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.

Some incredible pictures we’ve received of the fire at the Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge this morning. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/LOTsMBpQWq— Austin Kemker (@Austin_Kemker) February 12, 2020

ExxonMobil spokesperson Danny Lee said a company volunteer fire team responded and there were no injuries. “The fie was contained to the area where it occurred,” Lee said.

The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away but there were no evacuations.

Another video from David Allen of the fire at ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge @WAFB pic.twitter.com/XpHJZ4grJh— Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) February 12, 2020

Monte said Baton Rouge Fire was monitoring the quality of the air in the area but so far it all tested below unhealthy levels.It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.

More video of the fire at the ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge from David Allen.https://t.co/eGYFB7OTO1 pic.twitter.com/2xr94FIicG— Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) February 12, 2020

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, CBS Baton Rouge affiliate WAFB-TV reported. It produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as items such as paint and adhesives at the chemical plant.The company said in a tweet that it was responding the situation, including monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the plant “bore no particular odor,” The Advocate reported. There was no off-site impact, Monte said.