🔥Extremely high waves and blustering winds raging across Lake Ontario as big storm nears🔥

Waves towering up to 19 feet (5.8 metres) are expected to surge across Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and Lake Huron this weekend due to a winter storm, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warns.

Wave heights are expected to occasionally hit the average of the highest one-tenth of the wave spectrum, according to the NWS. Average wave heights normally hover at around 10 to 15 feet.

A gale warning is in effect on Lake Ontario and eastern Lake Erie, with winds that have reached up to 40 knots (about 74 km/h). The NWS expects gusts of up to 105 km/h until Saturday. For comparison, average wind speeds in Toronto hover at around 16 km/h, with maximums rarely reaching above 75 km/h.

The storm is being exacerbated by lake-effect snow, which is defined as rapid snowfall that occurs when cold air moves over the ice-free waters of the Great Lakes. As the cold air passes, narrow bands of clouds form that produce heavy snowfall of several inches an hour. Lake-effect snow is especially dangerous because it’s concentrated in small areas; a kilometre could make the difference between clear visibility versus extreme flurries.

Environment Canada warns of freezing spray and near zero visibility in flurries lasting until Saturday.

The NWS has been issuing blizzard warnings in the eastern Lake Ontario region and snowfall has already reached up to 30 inches in parts of eastern New York, according to NBC News.



The most recent forecast of Great Lakes ice coverage.

Great Lakes Environmental Research Labratory/NOAA

This winter storm points to a wider climate change issue, experts say. The lack of ice coverage, the source of the lake-effect snow, is unusual for this time of year. Research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that average Great Lakes ice coverage on Feb. 27 over the past almost 50 years is 15.71 per cent. On Thursday, ice coverage reached only 9.9 per cent.

By Sunday, winds should be reduced to around 35 km/h and flurries and waves should have subsided according to Environment Canada. However, the U.S. National Weather Service predicts that below-normal temperatures will last into Sunday due to the storm.