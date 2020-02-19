🔥Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth is coming to Netflix in April 2020🔥

EXTRACTION – Credit: Jasin Boland/NETFLIX Chris Hemsworth is set to play a mercenary in Netflix’s new action thriller, Extraction, coming to Netflix on April 24.The new Netflix original film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth is coming to Netflix this spring. Netflix just announced the film will be added to Netflix on April 24, 2020.According to Netflix, Extraction is about a black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth, who is hired to rescue a crime lord’s kidnapped son. The film was initially entitled Dhaka, which is the city in Bangladesh that Hemsworth’s character has to travel to in the film.We are used to seeing Hemsworth wield his magical hammer as he portrayed Thor, the god of thunder, in seven different Marvel movies. Now, he has taken on a different look, that of a rugged mercenary in Extraction. Netflix US shared first look photos on Twitter. Hemsworth will star alongside David Harbour who plays Hopper on Stranger Things and is set to play Red Guardian in Black Widow. Derek Luke and Golshifteh Farahani also star in this film, as well as newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.I am anxious to see how Hemsworth and Harbour will interact. Each one has a great presence alone, so it will be great to see how they work side by side. Harbour plays a fellow mercenary who has his own agenda for the mission, according to reports.It is the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave who is known for his stunt work in many of the Marvel movies, as well as Deadpool 2, Suicide Squad and The Hunger Games movies. Hargrave has 20 years of experience doing stunt work which gave him an edge in directing because he was able to put himself out there without fear of being injured just to get the perfect shot, according tot he USA Today feature. I also discovered that Hargrave recently played a mercenary in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. This film is the first film that the Russo brothers have produced since Avengers: Endgame. The script was written by Joe Russo. The film will be produced under the duos’ new studio, AGBO.Be sure to set your REMIND ME notification on Netflix so you don’t miss this film on Netflix April 24.