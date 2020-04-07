🔥Extraction on Netflix: Chris Hemsworth shines in trailer for newest Russo Brothers movie🔥

EXTRACTION – Credit: Jasin Boland/NETFLIX The Extraction trailer is full of non-stop action. Chris Hemsworth stars as the lead in the Russo Brothers movie coming to Netflix on April 24.Chris Hemsworth is starring in an original action film from Netflix entitled Extraction that will release on April 24. The official trailer has been revealed and it looks action-packed.Hemsworth stars along-side David Harbour, Derek Luke, Golshifteh Farahani, and new-comer Rudhraksh Jaiswal in this film produced by the Russo Brothers. This film is the Russo brother’s first film since they produced since Avengers: Endgame, in which Hemsworth also starred. This film was also written by Joe Russo. This will be the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who is also a stunt coordinator for some of the Marvel films.The synopsis for this film from Netflix: A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent to Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.You can see for yourself in the trailer below.The vibe of this film is definitely an action one with plenty of guns, blood, and explosions.What we learn from the trailer is that Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, is a seasoned mercenary hired to find and retrieve the kidnapped son of an international drug lord. Rake seems to recover the child, whose name is Ovi, early in the film.Then the hard part comes, escaping Bangladesh without any harm coming to the boy. Rake and Ovi encounter many obstacles which, of course, include many explosions and encounters with criminals that result in their fight for survival. Rake’s inner turmoil regarding the boy mixes with the loss of his own child, creating an emotional dynamic for the mercenary.The trailer also eludes to some sort of moral decision Rake needs to make regarding saving his own life while sacrificing the boy. From the look on his face, he will make the right decision.Be sure to check out Extraction on April 24 when it premieres on Netflix.