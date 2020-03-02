extra-ordinary

🔥Extra Ordinary🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Summary:

Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her ‘talents’ & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals – to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, hasRose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her ‘talents’ & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals – to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift & work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack…maybe a yogurt or something.… Expand

Genre(s):

Fantasy, Horror, Comedy

Rating:

R

Runtime:
94 min

Related Posts

jumanji:-the-next-level’s-karen-gillan-shares-behind-the-scenes-photo-of-her-saving-awkwafina

🔥Jumanji: The Next Level’s Karen Gillan Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Her Saving Awkwafina🔥

John koli
after-harley-quinn:-birds-of-prey,-is-margot-robbie-still-interested-in-gotham-city-sirens?

🔥After Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, Is Margot Robbie Still Interested In Gotham City Sirens?🔥

John koli
why-disneyland’s-new-parade-references-a-show-that-happened-at-walt-disney-world

🔥Why Disneyland’s New Parade References A Show That Happened At Walt Disney World🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *