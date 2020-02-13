🔥Extra £18m needed for Big Ben tower restoration as bill set to rise to £79m🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Big Ben’s restoration costs are set to rise again as it is revealed an £18.6 million will be needed to repair the tower that houses it.

The new costs would see the bill increase by almost a third from £61.1 million to £79.7 million, parliamentary authorities have been told.

It comes after the discovery of asbestos and extensive Second World War bomb damage in the Elizabeth Tower.

A House of Commons Commission spokesman said members were “extremely disappointed” by the request for “yet more funding”.

Big Ben is silenced for four years

“It is very frustrating to learn that the Elizabeth Tower project requires yet more funding, having agreed an extra £32 million in 2017,” he said.

“We have requested more detailed information about the lessons learned from this experience – as well as assurances that more robust estimates are prepared for works of this nature in the future.”

The full scale of the work needed to complete the refurbishment by the late 2021 deadline only became clear when the renovation team began the first ever “intrusive surveys” on the 177-year-old structure, officials said.

The discoveries included asbestos in the belfry, broken glass in the clock dials, extensive use of toxic lead paint and defects in previous work.

Ian Ailles, director general of the House of Commons, said the works are proving “more complex than we could have anticipated”.

“With a 12m square (130 square feet) footprint and a prime location right in the middle of a busy working Parliament, understanding the full extent of the damage to the Tower was impossible until the scaffolding was up,” he said.

“Alongside other issues, such as the impact of often inappropriate conservation methods used by our predecessors, the corrosive levels of pollution in the atmosphere and the discovery of asbestos in unexpected places, we have only now been able to fully understand the full investment required for this project.”

The new budget will be set if it is approved by the accounting officers of the two houses.