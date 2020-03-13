The latest headlines in your inbox

Extinction Rebellion has cancelled its next “mass rebellion” in London in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, also known as XR, were set to take to the streets on May 23 in a fresh round of calls for action in tackling the climate crisis.

Their decision to hold the demonstrations that weekend was particularly contentious because of its clash with the start of the UK Bank Holiday and the FA Cup Final.

But on Thursday evening XR announced that they were scrapping the planned protests owing to health and safety concerns.

They said in a statement: “Extinction Rebellion UK – as part of a wider movement – exists to protect life, both now and for future generations. Right now we all need to prioritise public health, follow advice from scientists and doctors, and be mindful of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Mass public gatherings will not be organised by Extinction Rebellion if it is not safe to do so. As such we can no longer make a commitment to the date of May 23rd for in-person rebellion in London based on Covid-19.

“We will make alternative, creative plans for May and June, watch this space!”

The group went on to confirm that they “will return to London in future” but said they “can’t be certain of a date right now”.

“We ask rebels to continue mobilising, to be ready for when the time is right,” they added, stressing their ongoing commitment to pressuring the Government into “responding adequately to the ongoing climate and ecological emergency”.

Their statement continued: “As the pandemic passes, nothing will feel the same and we need to be ready, we are already in a state of planetary crisis, and we do not have to return to business as usual.

“Extinction Rebellion will continue to organise with, and support, our local communities and each other throughout this time of national and international emergency.”

It comes as Scotland and Ireland join countries around the world in imposing restrictions on mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the measures yesterday, saying they would help free up emergency services including police and ambulance crews to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile Irish premier Leo Varadkar said indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled until March 29.

But Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to join them in imposing the rules, arguing that curbing people’s freedoms too quickly would likely backfire.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday afternoon he said: “We are not saying no to that sort of measures, of course not. We are keeping it up our sleeves.”

However, he added it was important to get the timing right.

The PM said it was important to implement measures at the appropriate time (AP)

“We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” he said.

“It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

But, he added: “The measures that I have discussed today… staying at home if you think you have the symptoms, your whole household staying at home, looking after the elderly – making sure the elderly and vulnerable stay at home – these are the three most powerful defensive lines.

“We think it’s very important to maintain public trust and confidence in what we are doing, throughout this challenging time, always to be guided by the best possible scientific advice.”