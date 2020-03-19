🔥Extinction Rebellion apologises for instructing protesters to 'self-isolate' in trees for HS2 protest🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Extinction Rebellion has apologised for asking protesters to “self-isolate” in treehouses as part of the HS2 protest during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest group had sent a press release which outlined their strategy for protesting the high-speed railway line over the next six weeks.

“Hundreds of rebels will self-isolate in treehouses along the proposed route,” the release read.

“Even those physically unable to be on site to defend ancient woodlands will join digital and phone activism from their homes.

“Rebels call on HS2 Ltd and the Government to go on lock down, vowing that if they won’t stop committing Crimes Against Nature, we will do everything we can to stop them.”

However, the organisation have apologised for this press release in a statement sent to members on WhatsApp and e-mail.

The group stressed it did not support action that put pressure on already strained public services during coronavirus.

“Please disregard as neither the action nor the release had been agreed internally,” the statement, sent by coordinator Ronan McNern, said.

“We will be looking into how this happened.

“Extinction Rebellion UK does not support any action that puts pressure on strained public resources at this time.

“Please watch for further communication on this.”

Opponents of HS2 have objected to its high costs and the destruction of wildlife done to make way for the rail line.