🔥Extinction Rebellion activists block central London roads in Fashion Week protest🔥

Extinction Rebellion protesters have angered motorists as they blocked roads in the capital and demanded the cancellation of London Fashion Week.

On Saturday morning, dozens of demonstrators prevented traffic from passing through a busy intersection leading to The Strand in Westminster, where the world-famous trade show is being held.

As queues of vehicles started to build up, taxi and lorry drivers could be heard honking their horns and swearing at the protesters.

The action was part of the environmental campaign group’s calls for an end to London Fashion Week, which runs from February 14 to 18, claiming the industry is a major contributor to climate change.

Demonstrators initially blocked three roads for about 20 minutes before letting traffic pass. They then moved further down The Strand to block two lanes.

At one point a motorbike mounted the pavement to get past the group.

A taxi driver shouted “Just f****** move” to a samba band which stood in front of cars playing music,

Protesters carried placards reading “No more false fashion” and “No fashion on a dead planet”, while others wore dresses made from chains.

It comes after Extinction Rebellion members delivered a letter to the British Fashion Council (BFC) on Monday, calling for it to cancel the next London Fashion Week, in September.

Sara Arnold, who helped co-ordinate the protest, said: “London is home to the cutting edge of sustainable and ethical design, and yet, London Fashion Week lags behind.

“And, despite having an active political engagement programme, you have done almost nothing to lobby for environmental policies, without which a transition with the urgency we need is simply impossible.

“We have all failed but now radical leadership is required. We need you, the British Fashion Council, as appointed industry administrators, to find the power and courage to centre a visionary process and protocol, without delay.”

Ms Arnold said if the BFC does not cancel the September event, Extinction Rebellion will “build pressure” and “escalate” its actions.

Last September, protesters covered in fake blood glued themselves to the entrance to London Fashion Week, blocking access to the trade show.

The campaign group also staged another protest at Gatwick airport this morning to raise awareness of airport polluition.

XR activists in disguise gathered by Costa Coffee in the airport’s South Terminal at about 9.30am before revealing themselves.

Protesters were instructed to arrive “incognito” and pretend to be waiting to meet someone amid fears they would not be allowed in to the airport.

However, once assembled, the group of about 10 activists unveiled their full complement of Extinction Rebellion banners. shirts and badges, and began mingling with the public.

Passengers landing on flights from Salzburg, Madrid and Kingston were greeted by activists in bright colours – including a man in a tiger onesie waving a banner saying “Climate Alert”.

GCSE student and youth activist Dan Burke, 16, said it is important to act now to prevent climate catastrophe.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We are already in climate crisis.

“We need to act now and, as we have seen in history, one of the best ways to bring forward actual legislation is to be in non-violent disobedience.”

He said most people at the airport have been happy to talk to him and his XR comrades.

“Some people just ignore us if they are in a rush.

“A few people might get a bit annoyed at us but that’s all right.”

Among the aims of the group is to halt plans to expand Gatwick Airport and get people to cut down on their air miles.