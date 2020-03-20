🔥Extend 'silver hour' at shops for key staff, Matt Hancock tells store bosses🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Supermarkets are being asked to extend “silver hour” shopping to all key workers such as NHS staff, teachers and food delivery drivers following heartfelt pleas from nurses returning from long shifts to find shelves bare.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the shopping hour introduced in the mornings for the elderly and vulnerable had been a hit, but said other essential workers needed help to stay healthy and be well-fed. “I hope it can be extended to key workers too,” he said.

His appeal came after Britons were moved by the plight of NHS critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough , who was seen in tears after finding empty shelves after a long shift caring for coronavirus patients. “There’s no food, no vegetables,” she told BBC News.

Visibly upset, she pointed out that the panic-buyers may rely on NHS personnel like herself to save their lives.

“I just don’t know how I am supposed to keep healthy and those people are stripping shelves of basic goods.

London panic buying during the Coronavirus outbreak – In pictures

“You just need to stop it — because it’s people like me who are going to be looking after you.”

The Government today released its list of professions that it considers “critical” to the country’s response to Covid-19 and could also be given priority in stores. Children of those workers will be allowed to attend school after they close this afternoon in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. The list includes doctors, nurses, midwives and paramedics, as well as people producing and delivering medicines and food.

It also mentions those who will keep transport operating — passenger and freight, by road and rail — as well as police, fire services and the armed forces. Nursery staff, social workers, religious staff and those running the justice system are on the list, as well as “those responsible for managing the deceased”.

Staff required to keep oil, gas, electricity, water and sewerage operations running are on the list, along with those in the civil nuclear, chemical and telecommunications sectors.

Shoppers at a Sainsbury’s in south-east London today agreed that frontline emergency staff and other key workers should be given priority as customers were faced with empty shelves yet again. There were no toilet rolls, eggs and other basic items at the store in Lee today.

Shoppers queue at Sainsbury’s in south-east London (Evening Standard / eyevine)

Grandmother Babs McCarthy, 77, said: “It’s terrible that emergency workers like nurses can’t get basic items as priority. The store should open just for them for a short time so they can get provisions. We rely on them. The way people have panic-bought is terrible.”

Accountant and mother Birgit Khan, 49, said: “I haven’t been able to get much. I wanted to get paracetamol but there was nothing. No toilet rolls either. It’s a big problem. Emergency workers need to be given priority — who is ­looking after them while they are looking after us?”

Raj Joel, 47, an IT worker, said: “The shelves are empty. The panic-buyers are a disgrace. There’s enough if everyone is sensible. Let’s look after each other and our health service heroes.”

Hayley Downes, 33, said: “I can’t get formula milk or nappies. It’s a worry, but we just have to get on with it and be kind.”

Critical care nurse Dawn has pleaded for the public to “stop it” after being faced with empty supermarket shelves following a 48-hour shift.

Pat Thomas and Mo Skinner, both 70, were on their mobility scooters to shop for themselves and friends in their OAP complex. Mr Skinner said: “It’s crazy. Elderly like us can’t get stuff, and those poor nurses. It’s disgusting. People have lost their minds.”

Ms Thomas said: “I’m not too worried about catching the virus. I’m far too speedy on my scooter for people with the virus to infect me.”

A Tesco spokeswoman said they already had a weekly NHS staff hour before opening on a Sunday but would consider Mr Hancock’s call for an ­extension to key workers and for more frequent and more convenient times. The chain now has silver hours for the elderly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Marks & Spencer today said it was launching a dedicated NHS ­shopping hour before openings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A spokesman for the British Retail Consortium said: “Stores are keen to play their part and many are building on the successful silver hours for elderly people to include key workers such as the NHS.”

Food retailers are drafting in an army of coronavirus temps to “feed the nation” as worried shoppers continue to panic-buy groceries. Stores, including Asda, Tesco, Co-op and Iceland are creating thousands of temporary jobs in a bid to keep their shelves full.

Earlier this week retailers had called on customers to be considerate in their shopping.