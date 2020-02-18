🔥'Extend refugee support to ease suffering and save £7m a year'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Doubling the length of time for which refugees receive state support could save £7 million a year and ease the trauma of people given sanctuary here, it was claimed today.

A report by the British Red Cross and the London School of Economics says the current four-week limit on asylum accommodation and benefits for those with refugee status means many become homeless.

It says they often have to be put in more expensive temporary housing by councils as a result. Some also suffer mental health problems.

But extending the period of support to eight weeks would save money, the report calculates, by reducing the need for temporary accommodation, the cost of supporting rough sleepers and treatment costs for related health problems.

The estimated annual saving of £7 million is three times the cost of providing the extra support — and equivalent to the starting salaries of 330 police officers, 285 nurses, or 283 teachers, the report adds.

Naomi Phillips, of the British Red Cross, said the change would prevent “unnecessary destitution” and offer “significant cost savings”.