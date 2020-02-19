🔥Express Mart gas station owner will pay $25,000 to settle discrimination suit🔥

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The owner of the Express Mart chain of gas station and convenience stores has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday.That lawsuit was filed in federal court in St. Louis in September against Express Mart owner Home Service Oil Co. It says the manager of the Cedar Hill store violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by declining to hire David Branch because he has Tourette’s syndrome and neurofibromatosis. The conditions cause him to blink rapidly and contort his face at times.“Do you really want someone who does that to work here?” the manager said before throwing away Branch’s application, the lawsuit claims.Without admitting liability, the company agreed to pay Branch $25,000 and implement training and policies to ensure that it doesn’t violate the ADA. The company will encourage job applicants with disabilities to apply, provide reasonable accommodations to employees and applicants, and report complaints of disability discrimination to the EEOC, the agency said.Company lawyers did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.