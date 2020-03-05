🔥Exploring the hidden sacred churches of Ethiopia🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I don’t believe in God, but I’m on holiday, I’m in a church, and I’m praying.

Like, really praying. My eyes are glued shut, I’m crouched down and I think I might be babbling wordlessly under my breath. If you were me you’d be praying, too. Just outside the open door to the church is a terrifying cliff edge with a sheer 300-metre drop to the ground below. To get back, I’m required to walk barefoot along a dusty, uneven ledge that is just 50cm wide in places. There’s no barrier, no safety net, not even a helpful security guard, just me and my two left feet. So help me Lord.

I should have known that exploring the rock-hewn mountain churches of northern Ethiopia probably wasn’t for me when my guide, Tekle, asked if I required a climbing harness. But here I am peering out of Abuna Yemata Guh Christian Orthodox church, a human-carved hole 2,580 metres above sea level in a spire of sandstone that forms part of the Gheralta Mountains. Hidden within these sheer cliffs, which dramatically erupt out of the vast, flat plains of the Tigray region of Ethiopia, is a constellation of more than 30 cave-like churches that historians believe were carved out of the rock by some of the earliest adopters of Christianity between the 4th and 6th centuries.

Priests and deacons inside Abuna Yemata Guh church (Alamy Stock Photo)

From where I am (cautiously) standing, it looks as if little has changed since. As the parched plain stretches into the distance, the pastoral scenes below look biblical. There are few cars, tarmac roads or electricity pylons. Instead, there are haystacks, neatly sectioned parcels of teff grass and sparsely dotted rectangular houses made out of stone. In the late morning sun, the pace is slow. Orthodox Christian women dressed head-to-toe in white robes walk between fields under umbrellas, while shepherds with their crooks strapped across their shoulders slowly graze their livestock.

Ethiopia is having a bit of a moment. In 2019 the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on peace talks between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea that ended 20 years of conflict. Ethiopia has the second-fastest growing economy in the world, while newly relaxed visa requirements (my online visa was approved in an afternoon) means that tourism has increased by almost 50 per cent since 2018, quicker than any other country in Africa.

For travellers, the jewels in its crown are nothing new, however. If ancient sites are your thing, it’s the place to be, with 4th-century obelisks in Axum, 12th-century sunken rock-hewn churches in Lalibela and 17th-century fortresses in Gondar — the ‘Camelot of Africa’ — while hikers can get high on the panoramic views of the Bale and Simien Mountains (as Edie Campbell did in December). Though most tourists fly into Addis Ababa and move on immediately, the capital offers a lively coffee culture as well as a brilliant live jazz scene still simmering from the Sixties. Only fools leave without ordering a macchiato at Tomoca on Wawel Street or spending a Saturday night nodding a head at an experimental jamming session at the Ethio-jazz club-cum-arts-centre Fendika on Zewditu Street.

Ledge of glory: entering Abuna Yemata Guh church (Alamy Stock Photo)

If your time in the country is limited, the Gheralta Mountains are a good shout: only half a day’s travel from the capital (via plane and public bus or 4WD), not touristy, with plenty of hiking, rock climbing, history and churches. It’s also handy for onward travel between northern hotspots Lalibela, Axum and the austere, volcanic landscape of the Danakil Depression.

Accommodation in Hawzen, the nearest town, is basic so book ahead to stay at Gheralta Lodge, which, with its stone bungalows, linen bedding, kitchen garden and remarkable views across the plain, is quite the opposite (rooms from £40; gheraltalodgetigrai.com). Run by an Italian couple, the lodge offers rooms that are simple but immaculately decorated with vintage furnishings, and there’s also a library, sun terrace, orchard and horses that roam the grounds (available for children’s rides). At sunset, you’ll climb the nearby hill to watch the mountains turn red in the fading sun, before tucking in to the day’s set menu of Italian and Ethiopian dishes and an avocado juice.

If you head out for food, expect to be served a variety of wat (spiced stews) poured over injera, a sour pancake made from teff, which you break with your fingers and use for scooping up the stew. Wednesdays and Fridays are particularly delicious as they are ‘fasting’ days, when Orthodox Christians abstain from eating — or serving — animal products and instead offer vegan dishes such as shiro, a spicy chickpea and chopped tomato stew. Try it at Tekle’s favourite café on the Hawzen roundabout (there’s only one), which serves huge portions — one plate between three — and ice cold Habesha beer.

Injera and wat (Alamy Stock Photo)

Though you can arrange excursions through the hotel, we picked up Tekle independently at the official guide centre in Megab, a 10-minute tuk-tuk ride from the lodge, for a day of hiking and church-exploring. Our walking route between three churches was gruelling, taking us over boulders and shimmying down crevices in the warm sun, though some churches are easier to get to and don’t require an upward climb and walking shoes. As we begin our two-hour ascent to Abuna Yemata Guh, Tekle chattily recounts the family members who have accidentally died falling off the mountains.

Up we go. First up neat brick stairs, then over boulders, until we reach a flat wall where Tekle unreels the climbing harness and local men wrapped up in shawls point to where I should put my feet and hands in exchange for a few birr, the local currency. We pass open tombs containing human skulls and bones, before pausing on top of a boulder that has sheer drops to the ground on each side, the sliver of ledge the only onward path ahead of us.

Rachael begins her precarious ascent

Safely in the church, the priest, who looks about 75 and is now having a nap on his prayer stick in the corner, says the only thing worse than walking the ledge is walking the ledge when there’s a queue of 80 worshippers behind you (note: don’t come on a Sunday). Not forgetting we are literally standing within a mountain, the church itself is remarkable, with pillars, three chambers and what Tekle tells us are original paintings of religious figures and animals on the walls.

It’s so remarkable, in fact, I really, really don’t want to leave.