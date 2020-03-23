🔥Explainer: the danger of tiny particles🔥

Can air pollution harm unborn babies?

There is now mounting evidence that air pollution can harm foetuses in the womb. In a 2019 study, Professor Tim Nawrot and colleagues at Hasselt University, Belgium, used high-resolution imaging to detect black carbon particles in women’s placentas.

Black carbon particles are released every day into the air, largely from the combustion of fossil fuels. Smaller particles, known as PM 2.5, have been found to settle in airways and get into the bloodstream. These particles, which are the most dangerous form of air pollution to human health, are 30 times smaller than the average human hair.

The results of the Belgian study found that these particles are able to penetrate the placenta during pregnancy. It is thought these can have detrimental effects on pregnancy outcome.

Professor Anna Hansell of the University of Leicester looks at the impact of air pollution on the population from a public health perspective. She is involved in research into the effects of air pollution on birth outcomes, and worked on a large study focused on mothers in London.

She said: “We found there were some associations between various air pollutants and lower birth rates. The actual effect size was quite small. We estimated 3% of the low birth weight cases in London could be attributed to the residential exposure in pregnancy to high levels of particles of air pollution.”

It was difficult to ascertain if exposure to air pollution was more dangerous in certain stages of a pregnancy, Professor Hansell said. However, some studies have

suggested the last trimester is the most important, especially in terms of birth weight. The team also looked at pre-term birth and stillbirth, and found that traffic-related particle pollution and ozone were a cause for concern. Ozone at ground level is a harmful air pollutant.

Another study from 2019 by the University of Aberdeen found evidence to suggest that exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), particularly in the last three months of pregnancy, results in babies having smaller heads.

What about pregnant women?

As with all of us, exposure to air pollution can increase the risks of respiratory and cardiovascular conditions and exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma, explained Dr Norrice Liu, a paediatrician and clinical research fellow at Queen Mary.

“There are studies showing a link between air pollution exposure during pregnancy and increased risks of high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and pre-eclampsia, all of which can impact on maternal and foetal wellbeing,” she says.

Air pollution has also been found to be as bad for pregnant women as smoking when it comes to raising the risk of miscarriage, according to a study by scientists at the University of Utah.

The researchers looked at a woman’s exposure to air pollution at the time of a miscarriage and compared it with similar times when she did not miscarry, meaning that age, weight, income and other personal factors were accounted for. They found that the strongest link with a miscarriage was the level of NO2 in the seven days before it happened.