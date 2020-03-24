🔥Experts reveal the one thing you should never compromise on at home🔥

You had high hopes and big dreams when you bought your home, but inevitably there will come a moment where you realise that your budget, space and the tastes of your cohabitees cannot coexist with your grand plans.

There is, however, an art to compromise, and there are certain things that it’s just not sensible to give way on. As the old adage goes – buy cheap, buy twice.

Of course, this isn’t always the case, but where to scrimp and where to splurge?

Five judges at the London Home Design Awards, all experts in the fields of interiors and home design, have told us the one thing they believe you should never compromise on.

Sadly, they didn’t all agree on the one non-negotiable, leaving you with five things to prioritise when designing your home.

Luckily, not all their suggestions are likely to break the bank…

The home design features you should never compromise on

1. Storage

“Storage is the thing you should never compromise on,” says Russell Whitehead of 2 Lovely Gays.

2. Taps

“You have to look at the things that people are going to physically use,” says design journalist Barbara Chandler. In particular taps and kitchen appliances.

Top taps: make sure the things you use every day are pleasing (Juliet Murphy)

3. Hardware

Jordan Cluroe of 2 Lovely Gays agrees that people should pay particular attention to things they touch every day. “Hardware… like light switches and door handles or mechanisms for opening curtains.

“Anything you touch on a daily basis people take for granted because they’re small and you don’t necessarily notice them, but they’re quite important.”

Put it away: make sure your storage is up to scratch (Juliet Murphy)

4. Cushions

Inexpensive and decorative, scatter cushions are one thing you shouldn’t have to compromise on according to Homes & Property editor Janice Morley.

5. The one thing you really love

“One never regrets extravagance so if there’s something that you really absolutely love and it’s not within the budget, just go and get it,” says Dan Hopwood, former president of the British Institute of Interior Design.