🔥Experts can only guide — politicians have the burden of responsibility🔥

Don’t worry professor, anyone who has a first in [Classics] could get up science in a fortnight,” the wife of the warden of All Souls College in Oxford once told the man who became Winston Churchill’s most trusted wartime adviser. It’s the sort of attitude to scientific expertise that still lingers among those who run Britain, at least until we need it.

In his finest hour, Churchill turned to his beloved “Prof”, Frederick Lindemann, a scientist turned activist whose personal views were as repellent as his intermittent genius was effective. He was, said Churchill’s suave private secretary, Jock Colville, “an ingenious but slightly inflated frog with an unpleasant croak”, but his focus on air defence and radar proved vital.

Although he was wrong about a lot and although many who dealt with him came to hate him, Lindemann forced the pace. He’s part of the reason technology advanced so quickly. Among grand generals and ponderous officials he cut down fast to the essentials, understood statistics, and made things happen.

Boris Johnson read Classics at university and we should be relieved he isn’t trying to turn himself into an instant scientist in a fortnight. Instead he is enlisting experts. The Government needs a clear voice on life-changing dilemmas: on whether to lock down London, or how to stop millions of workers being thrown out of their jobs.

Johnson doesn’t have a Lindemann, either, although there are echoes in Dominic Cummings’s obsession with data and research — in the Fifties Lindemann dreamed of building a British science powerhouse modelled on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Who does he trust? He has turned to his chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty. They are admirable professors at UCL with deep expertise in medical research of a kind essential to fighting coronavirus. But as the Prime Minister who has had to lead us through the gateway to ghost town Britain, his faith seems to be faltering. It was Johnson, not the experts, who talked of getting the worst of this over in 12 weeks. Where did that come from?

There is an inverse reassurance in being told about uncertainty. It’s when governments promise you everything will be soon fine that you should worry. Vallance and Whitty face a horrible task, because they can see already that afterwards, when we can tell how this all worked out, some of their advice will have been wrong. It might have led to more people becoming sick, or more economic wreckage, which in turn could lead to many more deaths and ruined lives than this foul virus, than had to happen. We’ll look at countries which were better prepared, or did things differently, with better results. In the lesser — but still, for rural England, ghastly — foot-and-mouth outbreak of 2001, we still don’t know if the brutal mass culling of animals to block infection was the right thing to do. Probably, it wasn’t

Someone has to choose a direction, though, and that’s where politicians come in. Johnson has been deploying his advisers as a shield but really all they can do is advise. It’s the political system that has to decide if what they say is right because only the system can balance the consequences.

If shutting down movement shuts down much of the economy, trashes the pound and wrecks our most creative sectors, and there is no scientific consensus as to when the national isolation must end, then at some point the hit to mental health, and our ability to pay personal and national bills for the things which sustain us, will become more damaging than coronavirus itself.

That’s not to say we should let catastrophe rip; but there’s no pure logic to scientific advice which makes it clear what we should do. It just helps guide the choice at any one moment, it will keep changing and it is politicians who have to pick which routes through this help and which are mad. The thing we want is certainty: to know you’ll be able to reopen a pub or a restaurant in a month, whether your job is safe, that immunity will spread, that summer holidays will happen, that by the autumn we will be able to unleash hope and energy. But no certainty can be true at this point.

Politics, usually fuelled by the offer of absolute promises which can never be real, is having to adjust. Jeremy Hunt, so wooden when he told us things he didn’t believe about Brexit during the Tory leadership contest, now comes across as acute about the dilemmas, explaining on Radio 4’s PM programme that if lockdown can be followed fast by a massive programme of testing we might first keep the number of cases below crisis point and then ease restrictions, identifying and isolating sufferers to stop the spread.

A possible route out of this nightmare emerges: from thorough hand-washing to less social contact, from ventilators to mass testing, from being able to find who has already been ill to a vaccine to stop it. That’s the advice science can offer. It is the responsibility of politicians to decide if it is right for the nation.

It isn’t always. In Churchill’s No 10 Lindemann poured his support into Bomber Command’s destruction of German cities and lives. We still don’t know if it shortened the war. All we do know is that in July 1945 he went with Churchill to the Potsdam conference and saw the ruin of Berlin, a city where the part-German professor had spent some of the happiest days of his youth. He looked at the wreckage his statistical calculations had helped inflict on the city. He did not say a word.