🔥'Expanding Ulez will cut toxic-air diseases by third'🔥

Expanding the ultra-low emission zone to the suburbs and curbing diesel taxis and lorries will reduce the number of long-term diseases linked to toxic air by a third, experts claimed today.

A City Hall-commissioned report predicted there would be almost 300,000 fewer chronic diseases, primarily asthma and type-2 diabetes, than otherwise expected in Londoners by 2050.

But it said more action was needed to reduce the amount of PM2.5 particulates that are emitted from vehicle wheels and brakes, including electric cars, and by wood-burning stoves.

Today’s report by the environmental consultancy HealthLumen said the expanded Ulez would mean that 250,000 diseases linked to nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5 particulates would be avoided by 2050.

This would increase to 294,000 when other policies in the Mayor’s environmental strategy were included, such as no longer allowing diesel taxis to be licensed.

The £12.50-a-day Ulez was introduced in central London a year ago and is due to expand to the boundaries of the North and South Circular roads by October 2021 if Sadiq Khan is re-elected in May. His Tory rival Shaun Bailey would scrap the expansion.

So far Ulez has resulted in a 36 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide gases but there is concern it is not affecting PM2.5 levels as drivers switch to hybrid or electric vehicles to avoid the charge.

The report makes no mention of Mr Khan’s most controversial transport scheme — the £1 billion Silvertown tunnel under the Thames in east London.

The Mayor says it is necessary to reduce pollution caused by vehicles queueing to enter the Blackwall tunnel but critics say the “four-lane motorway” will simply increase traffic.

A City Hall spokeswoman said Silvertown was included in the report’s calculations and would “deliver an overall improvement in air quality”.

There is established medical evidence linking long-term exposure to PM2.5s to coronary heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and asthma in children. NO2 also causes childhood asthma.

There is also emerging evidence of an association between PM2.5s and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes and low birth weight, and between NO2 and diabetes, lung cancer, low birth weight and dementia.

The report said that without any of the Mayor’s initiatives, there would be 3.45 million new diseases in London between 2016-2050.

Of these, 849,613 would be linked to poor air — 297,294 to NO2 and 552,319 to PM2.5s. The bill to the NHS and social care would exceed £5 billion.

Implementing all of the Mayor’s “green” policies would reduce NO2 cases by 125,052 and PM2.5s by 169,167.

The biggest benefits would be in the boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, City of London, Camden and Hammersmith and Fulham.

The smallest reductions would be seen in Havering, Bexley, Bromley, Sutton, Harrow and Hillingdon.

Dr Laura Webber, of HealthLumen, said: “Our report shows that if no action is taken to reduce pollution levels, by 2050 the number of new diseases attributable to man-made NO2 and PM2.5 in London is estimated to be up to 850,000. This will place a significant burden on London’s healthcare system.”

Mr Khan said: “This data shows that the action we’re taking is already making a difference. Ulez, in particular, will have a transformative impact in the coming years, with one million fewer air pollution-related hospital admissions and billions saved to the NHS.”