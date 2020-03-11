exclusive:-white-house-to-go-over-new-travel-restrictions-on-europe-–-sources

FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen on a cold, day overcast, WASHINGTON, U.S. February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is defined to go over new travel restrictions on Europe at a gathering on Wednesday, sources acquainted with the discussions said.

It had been not immediately clear whether an announcement was coming on Wednesday, but one source said new travel advisories could possibly be announced possibly.

Fourteen days ago hawaii Department raised the travel advisory level for Italy, contacting U.S. citizens to reconsider happen to be the national country and prevent trips to the regions hardest hit by the respiratory illness.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Sanders and Ross Colvin

